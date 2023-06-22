Leeds discovered their fixtures for the new campaign on Thursday morning, the Whites facing a home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6 upon their Championship return. But the Whites still remain without a manager and there have been big changes in the betting to fill the position at Elland Road .

Daniel Farke had been consistently favourite with the bookmakers but the German’s price began to drift this week and there is now a new man at the top of the pile and a fresh set of frontrunners as several other managers that were in the top ten of the betting have now dropped out altogether. Here, in reverse order, are the leading contenders with the bookies as of the very latest odds on Thursday morning.