Disbelief for Leeds United's Willy Gnonto despite huge impact upon Italy 'first' in crazy ending

Nineteen-year-old Whites ace Gnonto has quickly amassed ten caps for Italy’s senior side and the attacker started last Sunday’s Nations League third-placed play-off against the Netherlands in which his assist helped Roberto Mancini’s side to a 3-2 victory.

Yet Gnonto was also named in Italy’s under-21s squad for this summer’s under-21s European Championships in Georgia and Romania, despite having never played for his nation at that level and ‘jumping’ straight from under-19s level to the first team.

Italy faced France in their under-21s Euros Group stage opener in Cluj on Thursday evening which offered the prospect of a battle between Gnonto and Whites team mate Illan Meslier who is part of the France under-21s squad.

Meslier, though, dropped to the France bench despite starting nine of his side’s ten qualifiers to get to the competition as Lille keeper Lucas Chevalier was instead given the nod to line up in goal whilst Gnonto was also only named as a substitute for Italy.

With just 21 minutes on the clock, Chevalier produced a brilliant save to tip a header from Giorgio Scalvini over the bar from point-blank range following a corner.

Just two minutes later, his side were in front thanks to a majestic goal from Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo who applied a brilliant flicked finish with his heel to convert a Pierre Kalulu cross. But Italy drew level 14 minutes later as this time Chevalier was left motionless and only able to watch a header from Pietro Pellegri from a set piece fly into the top left corner of the net.

The first half ended a goal apiece but Italy boss Paolo Nicolato called for Gnonto during the interval as he replaced Nicolo Cambiaghi to make what was his under-21s debut at the age of 19, despite already having ten caps for the senior side.

Boss Nicolato had said in the build-up to the game that he viewed Gnonto not as a winger but a centre-forward and the coach kept to his word, sending the Whites attacker up tops centrally alongside Pelligri.

Gnonto initially struggled to get involved and went several minutes without having a touch despite making runs looking for through balls beyond the back line. The Whites attacker’s efforts bagged Italy a corner just before the hour mark but it came to nothing and Gnonto began to move into wider areas in search of the ball.

The Leeds forward then initially looked in pain upon being caught by Bradley Barcola on the left flank but Gnonto was soon back on his feet despite clearly being unhappy with the challenge. Yet just one minute later the man who had fouled him had fired France ahead, Barcola capitalising on a huge error by Memeh Okoli in the back line whose error left him in ongoal and Barcola duly converted.

Gnonto was then clattered again by France’s Loic Bade shortly afterwards but the Whites man was becoming increasingly more involved, narrowly failing with an attempt at a flicked through ball. Gnonto, though, was unable to make the most of a big opportunity in the 70th minute when seizing on a loose ball and quickly opting to run at the France back line only to lose possession as he looked to turn.

The Leeds teen continued to look for through balls but they were not forthcoming and the Leeds star consequently dropped deeper in search of the ball. The Whites man appeared much more effective when getting out wide and it was from one such area that Gnonto delivered a brilliant through ball for substitute Fabio Miretti whose shot at goal was saved by Chevalier who also kept out two follow up attempts as Meslier looked on.

Gnonto again proved the difference one minute later as he was finally played in by a through ball. The Leeds attacker was clean through on goal after skipping past Balde who brought him down with a trailing leg and Balde was consequently shown a straight red card for being the last man.

Italy failed to do anything with the free-kick but Gnonto again shone a few minutes later by controlling the ball in the area and unleashing a fierce strike which Chevalier could only parry out to Matteo Cancellieri who blazed a golden opportunity over the bar.

Italy were given five added minutes to bag an equaliser and Chevalier got away with dropping a corner before smothering at the second attempt. Yet the real drama arrived in the third added minute when Raoul Bellanova connected to a cross with a header which looked to cross the line in off the post before being cleared via a handball.

Italy were sure they had equalised but play was allowed to continue in the absence of VAR and Gnonto was particularly incensed, the Leeds star booked before walking away from the referee on his way to take a throw-in with a smile of disbelief and shaking his head.