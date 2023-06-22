Leeds United’s Championship rivals Swansea City have appointed Michael Duff as their new manager following Russell Martin’s departure for Southampton.

Duff had two years remaining on his deal at Barnsley and was offered improved terms and a contract extension prior to interest from Wales.

He led the Tykes to the League One play-off final last season, which they lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the 123rd minute, after playing most of the game with 10 men.

The Whites first take on Swansea at Elland Road on November 29 before a return clash on Tuesday, February 13 - in the same week they face a long trip to Plymouth Argyle.

Duff has signed a three-year deal with Swansea, having won the League Two title with Cheltenham Town and maintaining the club’s third-tier status before making the switch to Oakwell.

“Michael has a proven track record of galvanising a group of players into a collective unit, and he has consistently outperformed expectations at his previous clubs,” said Swansea City chairman Andy Coleman.

“Every conversation I had with him only reinforced the view that he is exactly the type of leader we need here at Swansea City. He is a proven winner, both as a player and as a manager, and I’m confident he will bring that mentality here.

“I believe in his ability and his belief in the Swansea Way, while he also possesses the capability to adapt within games to drive results. This is a results driven business. Our position in the table matters to all of us and we are focused on supporting Michael with everything he needs to succeed.”