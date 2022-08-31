Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have enjoyed a fine start to the new season, picking up another point on Tuesday night.

Leeds have eight points from their first five games, and they will be reasonably pleased with that return after a disappointing season of last.

It has been a busy summer for the Whites, who have brought in a number of new bodies, and there is still some time remaining in the summer transfer window.

Ahead of Thursday night’s deadline, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gakpo links

Leeds have been linked with a move for PSV star Cody Gakpo ahead of the deadline.

There is plenty of interest in the midfielder this summer, and Southampton are already said to have had a bid rejected.

PSV are said to be demanding around £38m to sell Gakpo, and Southampton were said to have offered something closer to £20million.

Interestingly, Leeds’ owner Andrea Radrizzani has hinted at a possible move.

As spotted by MOTLeedsNews, Radrizzani has liked a tweet claiming the Whites are pushing for a deal to sign Gakpo.

James latest

Leeds are not ruling out a Dan James departure before the end of the window, according to the latest reports.

According to 90min, the Whites may allow James to leave the club if they right offer comes in, though other reports claim the contrary.

The report claims there is interest from Tottenham late in the window, and that talks have already been held to see if a deal would be viable.

In the meantime, Marsch has said: “I like Dan and I think he has been a big part of what we have done here before I came and since I have been here.