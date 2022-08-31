Leeds United news: Player ratings from Everton draw as Championship striker becomes last-minute Whites target
Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Elland Road on Tuesday – here are Wednesday’s key headlines.
Player ratings from Everton draw
Leeds United new boy Luis Sinisterra rescued a point for the Whites in a pulsating clash against Everton on Tuesday evening.
The Colombian hit a long-range strike on his Premier League debut to cancel the Toffees’ first-half lead, scored by Anthony Gordon.
Read More
It was a night of mixed fortunes for Jesse Marsch’s side, as in-form Rodrigo came off with a dislocated shoulder before Patrick Bamford returned after recovering from a groin injury.
The draw sees United remain 5th in the Premier League table with eight points.
Marsch hails Sinisterra
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch insists that we haven’t seen the best of summer signing Luis Sinisterra yet.
The winger replaced Dan James in the Whites’ starting line up on Tuesday evening and showed he deserved his place with a vital second-half contribution.
On his Premier League debut, Sinisterra netted an equaliser as the Whites came from behind to draw 1-1 with Everton.
But there’s more to come, Marsch claims.
“It's not about repaying me, it's about his ability – he will show more and more his ability,” said the American in his post-match remarks.
"He's a special player and he has a special combination of athleticism and power with football and cleverness, and then finishing ability, so I’m obviously really happy for him to get on the scoresheet.
"I think he's only going to get better.”
Championship striker becomes last-minute Whites’ target
Leeds United are keeping tabs on Coventry City striker Viktor Gyökeres as the transfer window enters its final hours, according to Dean Jones.
From the outset, the West Yorkshire club have intended to bring in a striker to provide back-up to Patrick Bamford, but made clear that they will only move for a forward that fits the bill perfectly.
With the transfer window set to close at 11pm on Wednesday, fans’ calls for a striker grew louder as Rodrigo, the side’s top scorer this season, left the field with a dislocated shoulder in the Everton game on Tuesday night.
Gyökeres scored 17 Championship goals for the Sky Blues last season and has seven international caps for the Swedish national team.