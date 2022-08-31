Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Player ratings from Everton draw

Leeds United new boy Luis Sinisterra rescued a point for the Whites in a pulsating clash against Everton on Tuesday evening.

The Colombian hit a long-range strike on his Premier League debut to cancel the Toffees’ first-half lead, scored by Anthony Gordon.

It was a night of mixed fortunes for Jesse Marsch’s side, as in-form Rodrigo came off with a dislocated shoulder before Patrick Bamford returned after recovering from a groin injury.

The draw sees United remain 5th in the Premier League table with eight points.

Leeds United's US midfielder Brenden Aaronson reacts during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on August 30, 2022.

Marsch hails Sinisterra

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch insists that we haven’t seen the best of summer signing Luis Sinisterra yet.

The winger replaced Dan James in the Whites’ starting line up on Tuesday evening and showed he deserved his place with a vital second-half contribution.

On his Premier League debut, Sinisterra netted an equaliser as the Whites came from behind to draw 1-1 with Everton.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Luis Sinisterra of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

But there’s more to come, Marsch claims.

“It's not about repaying me, it's about his ability – he will show more and more his ability,” said the American in his post-match remarks.

"He's a special player and he has a special combination of athleticism and power with football and cleverness, and then finishing ability, so I’m obviously really happy for him to get on the scoresheet.

"I think he's only going to get better.”

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Viktor Gyökeres of Coventry City is challenged by Ethan Laird of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Swansea City at The Coventry Building Society Arena on November 02, 2021 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Championship striker becomes last-minute Whites’ target

Leeds United are keeping tabs on Coventry City striker Viktor Gyökeres as the transfer window enters its final hours, according to Dean Jones.

From the outset, the West Yorkshire club have intended to bring in a striker to provide back-up to Patrick Bamford, but made clear that they will only move for a forward that fits the bill perfectly.

With the transfer window set to close at 11pm on Wednesday, fans’ calls for a striker grew louder as Rodrigo, the side’s top scorer this season, left the field with a dislocated shoulder in the Everton game on Tuesday night.