Everton left Elland Road the happier of the two sides on Tuesday evening after securing a point against Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United.

The Whites went a goal down after Anthony Gordon had put the Toffees in front but pegged Frank Lampard’s side back during the second half thanks to a goal from Luis Sinisterra on his full Premier League debut.

Throughout the evening Elland Road did its level best to distract Everton’s focus from the match by generating an intimidating atmosphere.

Everton and Leeds played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Tuesday night (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the game, Lampard admitted Leeds’ ground is a tough place to come as an opposing manager due to the fervour of the home support.

"It was always going to be scrappy here, high-pressure team, high-pressure stadium.

"One of the great stadiums to come and play at with the tradition and the energy of it and that transferred onto the pitch, so we had to stand up.

“If a team were going to play high-pressure against us, we had to do the same,” Lampard said.

Already on his second visit to Elland Road this season, defender Conor Coady shared a similar view during a post-match interview.

“They are a real transition team. The reaction to losing the ball is incredible. They are probably the best team at doing that in the league. You have to take that away from them,” Coady told BT Sport at full-time.

"It is always tough at Elland Road. You are facing the crowd too. The atmosphere is always fantastic and we knew had to match that. They gave us some stick for what we were doing but you have to manage the game,” he added, referring to the Toffees’ time-wasting tactics from early on in the match.

England international Coady joined Everton on loan shortly after Wolverhampton Wanderers were beaten in LS11 on the opening day of the season.

The veteran centre-back was left on the bench for that fixture but played the full 90 minutes as Everton managed to earn a point.