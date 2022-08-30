Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former United striker Simon Johnson took to Twitter to question Marsch’s decision to replace Joe Gelhardt for the final fifteen minutes of Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Everton at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

The young forward had only 20 Premier League minutes under his belt this season before being called up to replace Rodrigo after the Spaniard was forced off with a dislocated shoulder around the half-hour mark.

After Luis Sinisterra cancelled Antony Gordon’s opener, Gelhardt almost gave the hosts the lead in the 74th minute but Blues ‘keeper Jordan Pickford blocked his shot.

Moments later, Gelhardt made way for returning striker Patrick Bamford who, after weeks sidelined with a groin injury, was unlikely to last the full game had he been the player selected by Marsch to resolve Rodrigo's early removal.

Former Thorp Arch prospect Johnson sympathised that the 20-year-old substitute was himself later subbed off.

“That’s rough on Joffy you know,” wrote Johnson, who made 12 senior appearances for Leeds between 2000 and 2005.

"Being sub subbed is one of the most degrading things you can experience as a footballer.

"He took it like a trooper to be fair but that could kill his confidence dead.

“Undecided on that move.”

Whites skipper Cooper, who is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season as he recovers from issues with his achilles and calf, didn't hesitate to justify Marsch’s decision.

Leeds United's US head coach Jesse Marsch reacts during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on August 30, 2022.

"To be fair Si, JOFFY [has] not played a run of games yet and worked his nuts off!” wrote Cooper,

"Having Pat on the bench the straight swap was the natural thing to do.

"He’s a good kid and this wouldn’t EVER effect him the kid oozes confidence.”