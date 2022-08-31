Leeds United fans all give their two cents on subs and selection after frustrating Everton performance
Leeds United were held to a 1-1 at home to Everton on Tuesday evening. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@RossF1984: Never saw the momentum killed so much by the team with all the momentum with that double sub. Absolutely shocking decision!
@Jack_Probert93: We buy a proven striker, we bury teams like this.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United 1 Everton 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings and match night picture gallery
-
2
Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finish after major change and Everton forecast
-
3
Frank Lampard claims Leeds United man is among best in the Premier League after Elland Road draw
-
4
Jesse Marsch on Rodrigo injury, Hwang Hee-chan and Leeds United striker transfer situation
-
5
Free-scoring Sonny Perkins sets high target after first Leeds United setback
@GreyMCarter8: Tyler Adams putting in another W shift. Man was everywhere.
@ScottofLeeds: Should have left Joffy on, had 2 strikers on and gone for it.
@Waity_90: Lot of players lost their composure, on and off the ball. Needs addressing when the going gets tough. Llorente the stand out culprit, he's a cracking defender but he's gotta improve, I suspect Coops will come in for him.
@Stvnleesmyth: I would have loved to have seen Aaronson stay on the pitch and link up with Bamford.
@MOTweets1919: Not good enough tonight. At all.
@ShortieYates04: I’ll drive Harrison to Newcastle tomorrow if he wants a lift.
@Murgs78: Really poor game from Leeds. Wasted 45 minutes and our fragile transfer policy is coming home to roost in massive fashion.
@Nadinep1102: I want to confess my love for Joseph Gelhardt.
@AndrewM36266950: Everything hinges on whether Harrison plays well or not. He was very poor tonight.
@SimonWitham35: Get Cooper back instead of Llorente and a fully fit Bamford, we'll be fine, as long as they don't get injured again this season.
@Alex_Marshall97: Not good enough.
@Sm00chieW: Harrison is better when he’s breaking through the middle. Crosses don’t mean anything when you don’t have a number nine.
@Iceduzzi: Should have won this game.
@Chris_Smithy93: Battled really well, just need another striker.
@Chrisbadley: Harrison is inconsistent, not a bad player all round, just never know which version of him will turn up.
@Calufc96: Llorente needs dropping. Bloke is a walking disaster.