Leeds United fans all give their two cents on subs and selection after frustrating Everton performance

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@RossF1984: Never saw the momentum killed so much by the team with all the momentum with that double sub. Absolutely shocking decision!

@Jack_Probert93: We buy a proven striker, we bury teams like this.

@GreyMCarter8: Tyler Adams putting in another W shift. Man was everywhere.

@ScottofLeeds: Should have left Joffy on, had 2 strikers on and gone for it.

@Waity_90: Lot of players lost their composure, on and off the ball. Needs addressing when the going gets tough. Llorente the stand out culprit, he's a cracking defender but he's gotta improve, I suspect Coops will come in for him.

@Stvnleesmyth: I would have loved to have seen Aaronson stay on the pitch and link up with Bamford.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Jack Harrison of Leeds United reacts following the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

@MOTweets1919: Not good enough tonight. At all.

@ShortieYates04: I’ll drive Harrison to Newcastle tomorrow if he wants a lift.

@Murgs78: Really poor game from Leeds. Wasted 45 minutes and our fragile transfer policy is coming home to roost in massive fashion.

@Nadinep1102: I want to confess my love for Joseph Gelhardt.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

@AndrewM36266950: Everything hinges on whether Harrison plays well or not. He was very poor tonight.

@SimonWitham35: Get Cooper back instead of Llorente and a fully fit Bamford, we'll be fine, as long as they don't get injured again this season.

@Alex_Marshall97: Not good enough.

@Sm00chieW: Harrison is better when he’s breaking through the middle. Crosses don’t mean anything when you don’t have a number nine.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Tyler Adams of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

@Iceduzzi: Should have won this game.

@Chris_Smithy93: Battled really well, just need another striker.

@Chrisbadley: Harrison is inconsistent, not a bad player all round, just never know which version of him will turn up.