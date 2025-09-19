Leeds United outcast and Man City star could land shock move to Serie A giants

A Leeds United star could be handed an unexpected opportunity to join one of Serie A's most prestigious clubs.

Leeds United experienced a hectic summer transfer window as ten new additions were made to the squad that secured promotion back into the Premier League with a Championship title win last season.

The Whites defensive line was boosted with the arrivals of Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, James Justin and Gabriel Gudmundsson and midfield ballast was secured in the form of Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff and Hoffenheim powerhouse Anton Stach. Forward options were landed as the Whites finalised a deal believed to be worth around £17.5 million for AC Milan’s versatile forwards Noah Okafor and free agent duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

However, perhaps the biggest talking point of the transfer window was provided by the addition of Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri as the Brazilian stopper arrived at Elland Road and was immediately installed as Daniel Farke’s number one. That led to speculation over the future of two-time promotion winner Illan Meslier and came just months after the French star had lost his place to Karl Darlow during the final weeks of what would become a successful push for promotion into the Premier League.

Meslier remained at Elland Road when the transfer window came to a close and an injury to Perri saw him recalled to the matchday squad as he was an unused substitute for the late defeat at Fulham. The former Lorient man will enter the final six months of his Whites contract in the new year and speculation in Italy has now suggested he is under consideration for a summer move to one of the biggest clubs in Serie A.

What has Daniel Farke said about Illan Meslier’s Leeds United future?

Speaking earlier this month following an injury suffered by summer signing Lucas Perri, the Whites boss said: "Perri's injury played a little part in Meslier staying. Unlucky for Lucas who came to us injured, needed training and unlucky to be out again. For that, I’m happy to have Karl and Illan with us. I trust all my goalkeepers, so it’s good to have Illan available for the upcoming games and months. Illan’s quality has never in doubt and how he reacted to a situation that was not easy for him. Many compliments to Illan because of how he picked himself up, reacted in training, and worked very hard."

Which Serie A club has been linked with Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier?

Illan Meslier is now Leeds United's third-choice goalkeeper, finding himself behind Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow in the pecking order. | George Wood/Getty Images

With doubt over the future of regular number one Yann Sommer, Italian news outlet CalcioMercato has claimed the former France Under-21 international is one of a number of goalkeepers being ‘considered’ for a free transfer move to Serie A giants Inter next summer. Meslier is just one option being discussed by the Inter hierarchy with Man City stopper Stefan Ortega, Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow, Napoli star Alex Meret and Atalanta keeper Marco Carnesecchi also said to have been included on a shortlist. Venezia’s Filip Stankovic has also been mentioned as a possible target for Inter and it is revealed there was a 50 percent sell-on clause placed into the deal that saw him leave the San Siro for the Serie B club during the summer.