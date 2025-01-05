Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United and their Championship promotion rivals could soon lock horns for the Premier League player.

Leeds United could go ‘head-to-head’ with Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United this month as the pair reportedly eye Nottingham Forest’s Andrew Omobamidele.

Twenty-two-year-old Omobamidele looks set to leave current club Nottingham Forest this month, having found minutes hard to come by since his £11million move from Norwich City in the summer of 2023. The central defender won just eight Premier League starts last season and is yet to register a single top-flight minute so far this campaign.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to trim the fat off his squad and the Telegraph reported last month that Omobamidele will be among those allowed to leave. They also claimed Leeds were interested in the Republic of Ireland international over the summer and fresh reports suggest they could be again this month.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported late on Saturday evening that talks have been opened between Leeds and Forest, with the latter keen on a loan-to-buy deal in the hope of raising around £10million. Nixon adds that Elland Road recruitment chiefs are keen to increase competition at the back and see Omobamidele as a ‘long-term investment’.

The defender is well-known to Whites boss Daniel Farke, having played under the German during his breakthrough at Norwich City. Omobamidele made his senior debut under Farke before a first-ever Premier League appearance came in defeat against Arsenal - a performance his manager labelled ‘outstanding’ at the time.

Sheffield United battle possible

Leeds are not the only Championship side to have been linked with Omobamidele, however, and Nixon reported that Sheffield United are also weighing up a move. The Blades have been forced to enter the market for defensive reinforcements following news that first-choice centre-back Harry Souttar would be out for the season with a ruptured Achilles.

But the Blades are thought to prefer a straightforward loan, which could hand Leeds the advantage if they can agree on an option or obligation to buy. Nixon claims Forest hope to raise that £10m by selling Omobamidele, which suggests they would be more receptive to a loan deal which includes a permanent clause.

Interest from Bramall Lane has also been reported on by the Star, although they claim the Republic of Ireland international is on a ‘long list’ of defensive targets. They also add that Sheffield United chiefs are currently prioritising additions further forward.

Leeds’ January stance

An influx of players is not expected at Elland Road and Leeds have maintained they are planning for a quiet month. Farke has echoed that sentiment on multiple occasions, explaining the difficulty of improving one of the Championship’s best squads mid-way through the campaign.

But January activity has never been categorically ruled out and Leeds are lacking depth at right-sided centre-back, Omobamidele’s primary position. Joe Rodon has been virtually ever-present once again this season but the earlier risk of his suspension highlighted a lack of natural cover.

Leeds sold Charlie Cresswell to Toulouse over the summer and a replacement was never signed, with the only senior cover at present being 34-year-old October free agent arrival Josuha Guilavogui, who is naturally a midfielder. James Debayo impressed in pre-season but is only 19 and yet to get a taste of regular senior football.