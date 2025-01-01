Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United head into the January transfer window expecting a quiet month but with Daniel Farke's recruitment mantra ringing in their ears.

The official line coming out of Elland Road and Thorp Arch is that Leeds do not anticipate a flurry of activity in the mid-season market because the squad is in good shape and has been good enough to accrue 51 points from 24 games. That record is currently good enough for the top spot in the Championship ahead of a New Year Day clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Farke's squad has been able to roll with the punches thus far, including what was feared to be a devastating one-two when both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev suffered serious knee injuries within the space of a few days. The performances of Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell in the middle of the park allowed Leeds to keep moving forward however and in other positions the same can be said. Farke's full-back options have allowed him to cope with the loss of Junior Firpo to suspension and injury. On the wings the manager is particularly blessed with quality and depth. And even if there have been grumbles at times about the central axis of Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson, the pair go into the second half of the season with nine and seven goals respectively.

Farke's favourite utterance when it comes to transfer windows is that Leeds will 'stay awake' to potential opportunities or situations that crop up and require a response, but at present it would come as little surprise if Josuha Guilavogui remained the latest arrival when February 2025 rolls around.

The only expected business as things stand is an outgoing loan move for Joe Gelhardt, who has struggled for gametime or even matchday inclusion. Both the club and the player are keen to secure a temporary stint elsewhere for the second half of the season in order to kick-start a career that has been allowed to stall at Elland Road. Though nothing has been agreed just yet, Gelhardt has a number of suitors ranging from Championship interest to Scottish and Belgian options.

Beyond that, anything else that happens in the window is highly likely to be in response to something hitherto unforeseen like a significant injury situation. The number 10 position was the one in which Farke did not get what he wanted in the summer but the aforementioned goalscoring form of Aaronson is currently applying salve to that sore. Should Aaronson become unavailable Farke could turn to Willy Gnonto, who has appeared briefly in a central role, another of his wingers or the attack-minded Tanaka and Rothwell. Given Farke's post-summer-deadline analysis about the 10 position and a lack of a natural candidate for that role, it would be reasonable to wonder if he harbours some hope of strengthening in January but his public comments of late have backed up the suggestions of club sources that he is content with what he has right now.

Full-back is where Farke's injury concerns lie presently but Firpo is expected back in mid-January and Max Wober returned to team training on Sunday so it might only be a fortnight before Leeds return to a full complement in that department.