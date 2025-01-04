Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke refused to point fingers at Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier after his costly mistakes as the Whites threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Hull City.

Hull hit the front with just five minutes played when Abu Kamara ran off the back of Max Wober to stride onto a diagonal ball and loft it over the stranded Meslier.

Leeds could have levelled quickly but Manor Solomon, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson all missed good chances. It was not all one-way traffic in the first half though, and Regan Slater struck the post with the goal gaping after a cross squirmed through the Whites’ six-yard box.

A madcap second half began with a bang with Ao Tanaka scoring his first goal for the club with a spectacular curling effort and then Leeds assumed control with Dan James’ goal. But a goalkeeping howler from Meslier, who dropped the ball at the feet of Joao Pedro, allowed Hull back into it. And when Meslier came for a punch and got nothing on it, the ball fell to Kamara who drilled in his second and a late equaliser.

Farke admitted that selection decisions are different when it comes to a goalkeeper or centre-back but insisted no one was beyond being dropped. But he would not criticise Meslier publicly.

“I would be a poor leader if straight away I punished individual mistakes here in public or in a press conference,” said Farke. “The players can't hide behind the fact that they should have done better in this situation. Overall it's a bit like the sign of what we are, not the finished end product who cruises easily through this league. The lads were fantastic in recent weeks, after December we are top of the league with a point difference but we could be there with a better point tally. We're one of the youngest sides in the league and we don't play without individual mistakes.

“Yes of course [it’s different making changes between the sticks] because it's not like after one or two mistakes you change. If a winger is poor you substitute. There are a few positions when you don't change that quickly like you would for a winger or full-back. A goalkeeper or perhaps centre-back, these are different.

“[But] there is no rule that a player is not dropped. If my captain doesn't deliver, or a centre-back, a goalkeeper, a striker, it's not like if you score own goal after own goal and I say no he's an MVP he stays in the team. I don't like to do finger pointing or speak about individual performances. The players know themselves they should have done better and right now I don't like to speak about team selection. We all take lots of praise, salary, whatever, you can't just take the positives, you have to handle when there's criticism, you're judged by performances. No one can take this away.”

Farke’s overall feeling on the game was one of disappointment, having watched his players take full control and then leave Hull with just a single point.

“Disappointed is probably the right word,” he said. “First half we were not sharp enough. If we allow ourselves to be two per cent less on it then it's difficult in this league to win points. In both boxes it was the case. We didn't finish off good situations. Our finishing was not spot on and I don't think we've conceded a cheaper goal the whole season than when we conceded. They could have scored a second.

“Second half I have to say great reaction and we excuted in a perfect manner what we spoke about at half-time. We could have scored four, five or six - Daniel James one against one to bury the game completely. It's difficult to explain how we conceded two late goals without them really having a chance. Somehow they were able to score out of situations when you can normally never score. If you concede three it's difficult to win the games. Created so many chances, scored three, to drive away with just one point is heartbreaking and disappointing. That's the overwhelming feeling at the moment.”

The point is what separates Leeds and their title rivals Burnley and Sheffield United who sit second and third respectively. Seeing Ao Tanaka score his first goal for Leeds was the other positive Farke took from the game.

“A point in away game that keeps you top, there are worse things like that,” said the German. “After this game we can allow ourselves to be a bit down and disappointed it's not three points. I encouraged my midfield players to go higher up the pitch and we need goals out of distance from midfielders in higher positions. He delivered straight away and executed, this is why he was celebrating with the whole bench. But it's just one goal, we need more out of midfield and out of distance to fulfill what we're all aiming for. It's good he's off the mark.”