Ruben Selles saw his Hull side fight back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Hull City boss Ruben Selles revealed his Leeds United “feeling” after Saturday’s 3-3 draw at the MKM Stadium with Whites man praise but his team’s blueprint for success.

Selles saw his side take a fifth-minute through Abu Kamara but then found his Tigers 3-1 down by the 72nd minute after Leeds strikes from Ao Tanaka, Dan James and Joel Piroe.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Selles served up praise for “very fluid” Leeds and goalscorer Tanaka for his “great strike” that acted as a particularly big blow for his side.

Selles, though, declared that he always felt Hull could get a result against Leeds and said that showing early intent and that ultimately sticking in the game were key to getting a point.

Askes to assess the ebb and flow of the game, Selles declared: "I think we started the game showing where we are going to compete and we are going to try to press them in the moment that we can press them, because they are a very fluid team in possession and then threaten them when we had the ball.

"I think the action in the fifth minute showed what we wanted to do and I think we continued going and we continued being ourselves.

"The game was open, we had chances, they had chances and then when we arrived into the half time we tried to just adjust couple of things and the general feeling is we are competitive, we are in the game, we need to continue doing the things that we had after that conversation after Swansea that if we continue doing we will be in a good place.

"I think that (Leeds) goal coming from a great strike just put us a little bit on the back foot. And then at 3-1 down we just tried to play with one more action, tried to get the feeling of the game again."We get that free kick, Joao follows the action perfectly, we scored the second goal.

"We had the feeling in the players that we can get something today from this game and we did it."