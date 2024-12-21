Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele is expected to be made available on loan in the January transfer window with Leeds United having previously shown interest over the summer.

The Republic of Ireland international made his debut at Norwich City under Daniel Farke and according to The Telegraph was a target for Leeds during the summer window.

United sold Charlie Cresswell to Toulouse back in July, depleting the Whites' stock at centre-back. Leeds are currently facing a potential injury problem in that position with Pascal Struijk and Max Wober rated as doubtful for this afternoon's Championship fixture with Oxford United.

It is likely that club captain Ethan Ampadu, himself returning from a long-term knee injury, will deputise alongside Joe Rodon as was the case throughout the second half of the last campaign. However, that leaves teenage defender James Debayo and free agent addition Josuha Guilavogui - who is yet to make his full debut since joining in October - as centre-back cover for the visit of the U's, if Struijk and Wober do not make it.

At the City Ground, it is suggested players will leave on loan next month, particularly those with few minutes during the opening half of the season.

"A couple of players could leave on loan, with Republic of Ireland international Andrew Omobamidele a target for a number of clubs," the report states.

Leeds were reportedly in for the 22-year-old over the summer with Omobamidele receiving Farke's seal of approval having worked extensively with the youngster at Norwich.

Omobamidele made 15 appearances under Farke, making his professional and Premier League debuts whilst the German was at the helm at Carrow Road.

Given his dearth of minutes this season, numbering just 90 in the League Cup, and a recent injury, it is unlikely Leeds will return for Omobamidele next month unless an availability crisis at centre-back necessitates doing so.

Struijk's hamstring tightness is not thought to be serious, while Wober continues to battle only minor knee problems associated with his own lack of gametime. Ampadu is a more than capable deputy, while Rodon has been an ever-present in Farke's starting XI this season. As far as Farke is concerned, Leeds are well-staffed in central defence, especially given the added cover of Guilavogui and Debayo as choices five and six.