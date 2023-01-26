Leeds United ‘one step’ from transfer as deal ‘set for completion’

Leeds United are now preparing for an FA Cup date with Accrington Stanley as they look to give themselves a shot of winning silverware.

Jesse Marsch’s men have struggled in the Premier League this season, currently just one point above the drop, and the cup will come as a welcome distraction. Although, there is also work to be done in the transfer window, with less than a week to go until it slams shut. The Whites are expected to add at least one more piece to their puzzle before that point.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

McKennie latest

Fresh reports are coming in all the time in regards to Leeds’ pursuit of Juventus star Weston mcKennie.

The latest comes from Mediaset, who claim the Whites are ‘one step away’ from striking a deal with Juventus for the midfielder. The two clubs are said to be around £6million apart in their valuations, but it’s claimed talks are ongoing as they two look to reach a compromise, likely halfway between the two valuations.

Leeds’ most recent bid was said to be around £24.6million, and it looks like they will have to pay closer to £27million to secure McKennie before next week’s deadline.

Monteiro deal incoming

Leeds are said to be closing in on the signing of Servette starlet Diogo Monteiro.

According to Tribune De Geneve, the youngster will complete his move to Elland Road this Saturday. It’s claimed the two clubs have now agreed terms which include a sell-on clause. The defender turns 18 this weekend, and that will make him eligible to sign a professional contract.