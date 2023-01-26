The right-back began to look too comfortable at Under 23s level last season and his desire to play men’s football put him on a collision course with former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa. Drameh asked the manager if he could go out on loan, which was contrary to Bielsa’s belief that he would be best served remaining close to the Whites first team. Bielsa did not stand in his way however and Drameh impressed in a stint at Cardiff City in the Championship.

A summer return to Leeds saw the 21-year-old involved with Marsch’s senior set-up and he started at Brentford early on in the season, before featuring mostly with the Under 21s as Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling battled it out ahead of him for the right-back spot. Championship interest in the player and the fact that only 18 months remain on his contract made a permanent exit in January appear likely, but as Marsch confirmed today a move to Luton Town, which will be announced today, is simply a straight loan.

A medical at the seventh-placed second tier side was taking place this morning.

Marsch admits that Drameh had some reservations about coming back to Leeds in the summer but believes the development of their relationship has helped the player visualise a future for himself at Elland Road.

“I see no doubt a future here for him,” said the head coach.

"He and I have formed a pretty strong relationship over the past eight months. The first time I met him he was dissatisfied about coming back. Over time, I think he sees the potential here, of what we’re doing as a club. I told him when he left, that it’s unfortunate that we didn’t have more opportunities for him to develop right here, right now with us because I think he’s ready for those challenges.

"We thought it was important to join a club who are pushing for something. By the way, a lot of clubs were interested in him.”