Leeds United are still searching for reinforcements as they continue to battle against the drop.

The Whites know they need more strength in midfield, in particular, currently only a point above the relegation zone. Jesse Marsch has already strengthened the defence with Max Wober and the attack with Georginio Rutter, and they are now being tipped to improve the midfield with the signing of US star Weston McKennie, who currently plays for Juventus.

Here we round up all the latest on the possible transfer as the end of the January window comes into focus.

Latest negotiations

Leeds and Juventus are said to be in the process of agreeing a fee for the transfer of McKennie.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds have submitted an opening bid worth £24.6million, but that is short of Juventus’ asking price of £30.7million. It’s worth noting that Juventus paid just over £20million to sign McKennie from Schalke in 2021.

Talks are expected to continue over the coming days, with Leeds likely to up their offer, though they could also move to bridge the gap with add-ons and other clauses. Given the potential upside of McKennie, who is still only 24, a sell-on clause could benefit Juventus in the long run, though they could also do with the cash in the short-term given their concerns over Financial Fair Play.

McKennie’s stance

As per various reports, McKennie is expected to be open to the idea of linking up with fellow countryman Marsch at Elland Road. He would also be joining national team teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.

McKennie has featured regularly for Juventus, but he has often received criticism during a tough run for the club in general, and a move to Leeds could serve as a fresh start for him as he looks to continue his development.

What has McKennie said?

During an interview with DAZN recently, McKennie said of his time at Juventus: “It was a dream come true to join a great club with such a rich history and so many fans. But football is unpredictable, and it is a business with its ups and downs.