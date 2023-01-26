I see no doubt a future here for him. He and I have formed a pretty strong relationship over the past 8 months. The first time I met him he was dissatisfied about coming back. Over time, I think he sees his potential here, of what we’re doing as a club. I told him when he left, that it’s unfortunate that we didn’t have more opportunities for him to develop right here right now with us because I think he’s ready for those challenges. We thought it was important to join a club who are pushing for something. By the way, a lot of clubs were interested in him.