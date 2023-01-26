Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United press conference highlights: Marsch explains Adams injury and Rutter to start
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch faces the media this afternoon as he prepares to take his side to League One Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Fourth Round
Leeds negotiated their way past Championship outfit Cardiff City at the second time of asking in the previous round, while Accrington required extra-time to defeat non-league Boreham Wood. The League One club are in the midst of a relegation battle, hoping to remain in the third tier but recognise progression in English football’s oldest club competition is also a vital money-spinner.
Saturday lunchtime’s game will be broadcast live to the nation on BBC One at 12:30pm from the Wham Stadium in Lancashire. Jesse Marsch is understood to be pleased about the quality of the pitch at Accrington, and hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon from 1:30pm.
Live updates from the Whites' head coach here.
I remember watching Arsenal when they had a good run under Wenger when they were winning the FA Cups. I remember in college watching some matches, recalling exactly who was in them not so much. I remember the shape of the cup. Hopefully some day I’ll get to see it.
You do this job to win trophies. And I’ve been lucky enough to be part of teams that have done that, whether it was in Leipzig as an assistant and as a coach we had a good cup record, Salzburg very good cup record, as a player, it’s because I’ve always taken very seriously. It’s way too early for us to start talking about that [at Leeds]. Every morning I get up at the crack of dawn, I do it with the idea of getting this club closer and ultimately winning. I love people and I love relationships but I want to be a winner.
Yes, I have in some ways. Some people reacted to minimum width [poster from dressing room wall shared on social media], that’s actually a Pep Guardiola principle. There are some ideas I just flat out steal. It’s part imagination, part thievery.
In England you have a lot of teams who like to mimic Pep Guardiola. Big switches and 1-v-1s at the back post, there are a lot of different challenges. The obvious one is the quality. It’s forced me to adapt tactically what we want to do with how we manage games.
The exchanges that I had with Rose, Nagelsmann, Struber, Hasenhuttl, Rangnick, Hutter, there’s so many amazing coaches, and to see how each one of them interpreted what they thought was important in the game. Oliver Glasner is another one. Lot of Germans and Austrians who’ve helped me along the way
We just had an individual meeting with Luis, and talked about the different developments over the past months. Physcially, we have to increase his fitness for sure. He will play on Saturday, that’s the best thing for him, match minutes.
I see no doubt a future here for him. He and I have formed a pretty strong relationship over the past 8 months. The first time I met him he was dissatisfied about coming back. Over time, I think he sees his potential here, of what we’re doing as a club. I told him when he left, that it’s unfortunate that we didn’t have more opportunities for him to develop right here right now with us because I think he’s ready for those challenges. We thought it was important to join a club who are pushing for something. By the way, a lot of clubs were interested in him.
They were very gracious and welcoming to us. I saw what the ground was like, I think it’s special to see what the environment is. They have a lot of pride in the pitch, it’s a stitched pitch. They have a lot of pride in what they’ve built in there. Our away fans have a nice bar area, a nice stadium atmosphere. Their team competes hard, they value the tournament in a big way. They competed in every moment, lots of set-pieces, long throw-ins.
He’s good at being a good listener. He’s a good guy in relationships.
Maybe it’ll take away the Ted Lasso moniker and give it to him. We know each other. Chris and I have known each other a long time, we’ve won championships together, played for the national team together. My respect level for him as a player was probably higher than any other player in my career. He was my captain at Chicago Fire. He was my partner in defensive midfield together. What we built in New York was also really special.