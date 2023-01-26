Leeds United are now preparing for FA Cup action as they take a break from Premier League action.

The Whites have endured a bruising season so far, currently just a point above the bottom three, and cup football should prove a welcome distraction, especially given Jesse Marsch’s men have a real chance of progression. Leeds face Accrington Stanley this weekend, and a spot in the fifth round awaits if they can hold their nerve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, United will be assessing possible transfer targets ahead of next week’s deadline, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

McKennie offer

Leeds are now said to have submitted an opening bid to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

According to Fabrizio Romano, with personal terms not an issue, the Whites have now made an official bid for the US star, but they have come up short. It’s claimed the opening offer is worth £24.6million, while Juventus are looking for around £30.7million to sell McKennie in this window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dameh exit

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of outgoings, it looks like Cody Drameh has found himself a loan club after spending time at Cardiff last year.

According to Romano, the defender is on his way to joining Luton Town, who are hoping to wind up in the play-offs again this season. Romano has said: “Cody Drameh is set to join Luton Town on loan deal. Medical now booked on Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad