Leeds United: Nine reasons fans love supporting the Whites - from the Elland Road atmosphere to pie and pint traditions

Every football lover knows support is about more than just watching your team for 90 minutes.

By Tom Coates
2 minutes ago

Supporting a football club can be all-consuming at times, especially in one-club cities like Leeds where the passion is immeasurable. Supporters of Leeds United have had varied experiences depending on their age, with some having lived through the highs of Champions League nights in Beeston and title wins. For others, the Championship triumph of 2020 under Marcelo Bielsa was a first taste of silverware.

Despite these differences, supporters of all ages are bound together by a love of the club. This is often on show in some form every single day, not just on a matchday when the players walk out to deafening noise. This gallery features nine reasons fans love supporting Leeds United.

1. The atmosphere at games

Leeds United may not be beloved by all in English football, but the club is regularly recognised as having passionate supporters who generate plenty of noise. Being among them in the stands, particularly at Elland Road, can make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Elland Road

There are newer and shinier stadiums in the Premier League but for Leeds supporters, Elland Road is a special place that evokes special memories.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Pies, pints and pre-match traditions

For many supporters, the matchday experience doesn't start when a player gets the ball rolling. Traditions like a pre-match pie are sacred to some, and a reason why Leeds United matchdays are so special to them.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. The songs

Belting out classic anthems such as 'Marching On Together' along with tens of thousands of fellow supporters is something Leeds supporters do time and time again.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

