Leeds United: Nine reasons fans love supporting the Whites - from the Elland Road atmosphere to pie and pint traditions
Every football lover knows support is about more than just watching your team for 90 minutes.
Supporting a football club can be all-consuming at times, especially in one-club cities like Leeds where the passion is immeasurable. Supporters of Leeds United have had varied experiences depending on their age, with some having lived through the highs of Champions League nights in Beeston and title wins. For others, the Championship triumph of 2020 under Marcelo Bielsa was a first taste of silverware.
Despite these differences, supporters of all ages are bound together by a love of the club. This is often on show in some form every single day, not just on a matchday when the players walk out to deafening noise. This gallery features nine reasons fans love supporting Leeds United.