News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Gallery: Predicted Leeds United line up at Man United with changes and milestones under new team

Leeds United will take in their first game post-Jesse Marsch at arch rivals Manchester United this evening – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

By Lee Sobot
2 minutes ago

Marsch was sacked as head coach following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which has left the Whites fourth-bottom and only above the Premier League drop zone on goal difference. Marsch’s departure from Leeds was confirmed by the club on Monday afternoon and the Whites will now face their arch rivals from Manchester at Old Trafford with a caretaker management trio in charge of the Whites. Marsch’s recently appointed assistant Chris Armas, under-21s head coach Michael Skubala and under-21s development coach Paco Gallardo are at the helm for tonight’s game and this is how we think the Whites will line up. Skubala took over pre-match press conference duties on Tuesday and revealed that Leeds had a few “bumps and bruises” and the usual longer-term injuries. Skubala said it would be a “collective approach” between himself, Armas and Gallardo within who did what. This is the Leeds XI we expect at Old Trafford.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

An easy one to start with. Ever-present and streets ahead as first choice.

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

2. RB - Luke Ayling

Ayling has become first choice right back again at present and Rasmus Kristensen didn't even get on the pitch at Forest in being an unused sub. Ayling to start once more appears most likely.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

3. CB - Robin Koch

Koch was suspended for Sunday's clash at The City ground having amassed five bookings but he's been one of United's most solid performers so far this season and will surely come straight back into the back line. But who gives way?

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

4. CB - Liam Cooper

The captain returned from injury to start at Forest and had a decent enough game next to Max Wober at the heart of the Whites defence. Wober has been excellent since his arrival but he doesn't necessarily have to play at centre half...

Photo: GEOFF CADDICK

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Man UnitedOld TraffordManchesterPremier League