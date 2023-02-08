Marsch was sacked as head coach following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which has left the Whites fourth-bottom and only above the Premier League drop zone on goal difference. Marsch’s departure from Leeds was confirmed by the club on Monday afternoon and the Whites will now face their arch rivals from Manchester at Old Trafford with a caretaker management trio in charge of the Whites. Marsch’s recently appointed assistant Chris Armas, under-21s head coach Michael Skubala and under-21s development coach Paco Gallardo are at the helm for tonight’s game and this is how we think the Whites will line up. Skubala took over pre-match press conference duties on Tuesday and revealed that Leeds had a few “bumps and bruises” and the usual longer-term injuries. Skubala said it would be a “collective approach” between himself, Armas and Gallardo within who did what. This is the Leeds XI we expect at Old Trafford.