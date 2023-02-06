The Argentine was in the United Kingdom last month for talks with Everton’s board of directors following Frank Lampard’s Goodison Park departure. The Merseyside club opted for Sean Dyche instead of the veteran coach who reportedly requested to take charge of the club’s Under-21 side and academy before assuming charge properly in the summer.

Bielsa is unlikely to make a sensational Elland Road return, despite the wishes of Leeds United fans, after Jesse Marsch was confirmed to have been sacked.

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani stated last year that the club had attempted to make contact with the 67-year-old following his February 2022 exit to seek permission in naming Leeds’ Thorp Arch training facility after him, however had been unsuccessful.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United looks dejected following their side's defeat in the Premier League match between Everton and Leeds United at Goodison Park on February 12, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday afternoon that any move for Bielsa at this juncture would be ‘unlikely’. Instead, the club are seeking to make a swift appointment before Wednesday evening’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford and are understood to have a small shortlist of potential candidates.

Backroom staff members Rene Maric, Pierre Barrieu and Cameron Toshack have all departed Elland Road along with Marsch. Newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas and analyst-coach Ewan Sharp are to take a decision on their future.