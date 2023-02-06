Leeds United stance on possible Marcelo Bielsa return after Jesse Marsch sacking
Leeds United are ‘unlikely’ to re-appoint former head coach Marcelo Bielsa after the sacking of Jesse Marsch on Monday afternoon
The Argentine was in the United Kingdom last month for talks with Everton’s board of directors following Frank Lampard’s Goodison Park departure. The Merseyside club opted for Sean Dyche instead of the veteran coach who reportedly requested to take charge of the club’s Under-21 side and academy before assuming charge properly in the summer.
Bielsa is unlikely to make a sensational Elland Road return, despite the wishes of Leeds United fans, after Jesse Marsch was confirmed to have been sacked.
Chairman Andrea Radrizzani stated last year that the club had attempted to make contact with the 67-year-old following his February 2022 exit to seek permission in naming Leeds’ Thorp Arch training facility after him, however had been unsuccessful.
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday afternoon that any move for Bielsa at this juncture would be ‘unlikely’. Instead, the club are seeking to make a swift appointment before Wednesday evening’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford and are understood to have a small shortlist of potential candidates.
Backroom staff members Rene Maric, Pierre Barrieu and Cameron Toshack have all departed Elland Road along with Marsch. Newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas and analyst-coach Ewan Sharp are to take a decision on their future.
Bielsa guided Leeds back to the Premier League after a sixteen-year exile in 2020, but was relieved of his duties last year with the team leaking goals and headed towards a relegation battle. The Argentinian manager remains a revered figure in West Yorkshire.