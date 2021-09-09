The Champions League night Leeds United hit Besiktas for six

The words of Leeds United manager David O'Leary after watching his side romp to an impressive victory against Turkish side Besiktas at Elland Road in September 2000. Lee Bowyer, the scorer in Leeds' 1-0 win against Italians AC Milan in their last Champions League outing, opened and completed the home side's goal account. His double were sandwiched in between strikes from Mark Viduka, Dominic Matteo, Eirik Bakke and Darren Huckerby. The Whites would go on to reach the semi-final of the Champions League that season before being knocked out by Valencia. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook