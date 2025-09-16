Change in Leeds United relegation odds vs Sunderland, Wolves, Burnley, West Ham in new predicted final table

Leeds United’s relegation odds have changed.

Leeds United have slipped a little closer to the early season dropzone and it’s a now close call on the Whites relegation odds front.

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Saturday’s return to action at Fulham having made a solid start to their Premier League by amassing four points from their first three games played.

A fifth point of the season then looked imminent at Fulham with the score goalless deep into second half stoppage time but a 94th-minute Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal ultimately condemned Leeds to a 1-0 defeat.

The reverse has left Daniel Farke’s Whites on four points after four games played, Leeds slipping down to 16th place in the very early table.

The weekend also featured boosts for predicted key rivals Brentford and Sunderland who bagged draws against Chelsea and away at Crystal Palace respectively but setbacks for Wolves, West Ham and Burnley via defeats against Newcastle United, Tottenham and Liverpool.

It’s all led to changes in the betting markets and now a close Whites call in the predicted final table based on new relegation odds.

Here, in reverse order, is the full new rundown from top to bottom.

Relegation odds: 1500-1.

1st: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1500-1.

Relegation odds: 1500-1.

2nd: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1500-1.

Relegation odds: 500-1.

3rd: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 500-1.

Relegation odds: 150-1.

4th: Tottenham Hotspur

Relegation odds: 150-1.

Relegation odds: 125-1.

5th: Newcastle United

Relegation odds: 125-1.

Relegation odds: 50-1 (in from 66s).

6th: Manchester United

Relegation odds: 50-1 (in from 66s).

