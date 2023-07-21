Leeds United are now preparing for their next pre-season friendly clash, against AS Monaco.

It has been a busy summer for the Whites so far, with a takeover, a new managerial appointment and plenty of exits. Daniel Farke can now concentrate on bringing in new players, and he has already started with that process, bringing in Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea. More signings will be required, though, especially if the Whites are to make a real push for promotion.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Nubel blow

Leeds are set to have suffered a setback in their bid to land goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

Recent reports have claimed the Whites are weighing up an £8million bid to rival a loan bid from Stuttgart. The recent reports claimed that Bayern preferred a permanent deal, but in a fresh blow for the Whites, amid no permanent offer so far, Sky in Germany are saying Bayern have softened their stance and are now considering loan offers.

It’s reported that Stuttgart now stand a solid chance of landing Nubel on loan. Leeds need to get a move on if they want to get this one down, though they won’t be helped by the lack of interest in current starter Illan Meslier.

Gnonto boost

Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto is making no attempt to force his way out of Elland Road, despite the transfer noise surrounding the teenager.

Gnonto is on the radar of Premier League Everton and Leeds have already knocked back one bid for their Italian international, but a move to Goodison would appear to make less sense than a return to Serie A or a side more likely to achieve midtable comfort in the English top flight.

Last season was a difficult one for the 19-year-old, who found himself in and out of the Leeds first team, having taken time to break through initially under Jesse Marsch. Gnonto fell out of favour with Javi Gracia and the relegation battle took an expected toll on his form.

A long campaign that started in July 2022 with FC Zurich and ended in June 2023 with Nations League and Under 21 European Championships involvement in Italy squads delayed Gnonto’s return to training at Thorp Arch but he is now back training and has shown no signs of a burning desire to leave.

49ers prediction

Leeds United’s new owners 49ers Enterprises will not get to fully flex their considerable financial muscles until they have returned the club to the Premier League.

“The bottom line is obviously that it is much tougher in the Championship,” said Dr Dan Plumley, a sport finance expert at Sheffield Hallam University.

“The money that comes in through TV broadcasting is nowhere near as high [as in the Premier League] so you’ve got a reduction in revenue to deal with, that’s offset a little bit by parachute payments. A £100m transfer window spend is unlikely in the current climate. Those days are just not there anymore, partly because of the regulations and also partly because we’ve seen, certainly at that level, you just can’t act like that anymore. I wouldn’t expect that to be the case now at Leeds.