Leeds United’s new Championship rivals sign Chelsea international youngster and title-winner

Ipswich Town are back in the country’s second tier having finished last season as League One runners-up and Kieran McKenna’s side are as short as fifth-favourites for next season’s Championship with some firms.

The Tractor Boys have already been busy in the summer window and the Suffolk side have now completed the signing of teenage international attacker Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal. Hutchinson, 19, had been capped by England’s under-17s and under-19s but made his senior international debut for Jamaica earlier this year for the first of two caps so far.

