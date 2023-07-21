Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s new Championship rivals sign Chelsea international youngster and title-winner

By Lee Sobot
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:08 BST

Ipswich Town are back in the country’s second tier having finished last season as League One runners-up and Kieran McKenna’s side are as short as fifth-favourites for next season’s Championship with some firms.

The Tractor Boys have already been busy in the summer window and the Suffolk side have now completed the signing of teenage international attacker Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal. Hutchinson, 19, had been capped by England’s under-17s and under-19s but made his senior international debut for Jamaica earlier this year for the first of two caps so far.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Hull City have recruited former Everton man Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon. Left back Vinagre, 24, spent last season on loan at the Toffees and was part of the Wolves side that went up in 2018 as Championship champions.

