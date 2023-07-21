Leeds United return to friendly action on Saturday as they face Ligue 1 side AS Monaco at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

It will be the club’s second official pre-season fixture after they kicked off their preparations for the 2023-24 Championship season against Manchester United in Oslo.

The Whites lost that game 2-0 but secured a fine win last weekend as they recorded a 9-1 win over League One outfit Barnsley in a behind closed doors friendly.

After facing Monaco they have two more games before their Championship opener against Cardiff City on August 6. They face Nottingham Forest next Thursday before travelling to Scottish Premiership side Hearts the following Sunday.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game with Monaco, here’s all the information you need to keep up with the action in North Yorkshire...

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 4pm at The LNER Community Stadium in York. The ground is the home of York City FC and York City Knights RLFC.

How can I watch?

Fans not attending the game live can keep up with the action via Leeds United’s streaming service, LUTV. To watch the game fans will need to purchase a one-off match pass at a cost of £4.99, with more details HERE. A monthly pass to LUTV is available for £3.49 a month, with live match commentary available with a normal subscription but a one-off pass must be purchased to watch the action live. Highlights of the full game will be available to monthly LUTV subscribers.

Are there other ways to follow?

The YEP will be covering the action from York with a live blog as well as post-match player ratings and reaction. All of which will be found on the Leeds United homepage.

Are there tickets available?

Tickets are sold out for the fixture, meaning fans wanting to watch or follow the action will need to do so from home. The York Community Stadium has a capacity of 8,500, with the ground’s previous record attendance standing at 7,488, set in May 2022 as York secured promotion to the National League.

Team news

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke welcomed the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Illan Meslier back to pre-season training this week, ahead of Saturday’s friendly encounter.

