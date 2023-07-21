Leeds United transfer state of play as international's Thorp Arch behaviour contradicts noise

Gnonto is on the radar of Premier League Everton and Leeds have already knocked back one bid for their Italian international, but a move to Goodison would appear to make less sense than a return to Serie A or a side more likely to achieve midtable comfort in the English top flight.

Last season was a difficult one for the 19-year-old, who found himself in and out of the Leeds first team, having taken time to break through initially under Jesse Marsch. Gnonto fell out of favour with Javi Gracia and the relegation battle took an expected toll on his form.

A long campaign that started in July 2022 with FC Zurich and ended in June 2023 with Nations League and Under 21 European Championships involvement in Italy squads delayed Gnonto's return to training at Thorp Arch but he is now back training and has shown no signs of a burning desire to leave.

NO SIGNS: Of Leeds United's Italian international teenage star Willy Gnonto, above, showing a burning desire to leave. Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images.

49ers Enterprises, who took over the club officially on Monday night when they received EFL approval for their takeover, would like to keep Gnonto but their resolve will be tested further before the transfer window closes.

His contract situation and the lack of release clause does mean that Leeds will be able to hold out for a significant fee. Everton's ability to gather the necessary money to force the Whites' hand has been questioned by those with knowledge of the club's current situation.

Illan Meslier is another who made a late return for pre-season training, having been away with France Under 21s in the summer, and though the youngster has spoken openly about the possibility of leaving there are currently no offers on the table for Leeds to consider.

A goalkeeper is among the priorities for the new-look recruitment department but if Meslier is to stay, and therefore potentially cast any newcomer as a number two, it might change the dynamic of the club's hunt for a stopper.

That is likely to be the case when it comes to Karl Darlow, one of several targets in that position, who is now closing in on a move to Bournemouth. Faced with a choice of possibly losing out to Meslier for the number one shirt and sitting on the bench in the Championship, or sitting on a Premier League bench with the Cherries, the Newcastle United man might not have such a difficult time making up his mind.

Leeds have secured their first signing of the summer in Ethan Ampadu, who could slot into one of the two deep-lying midfield positions in Daniel Farke's 4-2-3-1 or play at centre-back.

Rangers' Glen Kamara has also been looked at and with a release clause believed to be in the region of £5m would be another obtainable midfield target. The Finnish international missed Rangers' mid-week meeting with Newcastle United through illness and is expected to depart Ibrox this summer.

Loan signings, as well as additions of a similar calibre and price range to Ampadu, are being considered as Leeds attempt to balance an aggressive promotion bid with the EFL's profit and sustainability rules.

Further out-going loans are thought to be possible and it is likely that a small number of players will be sold in the window to create the headroom needed to spend some of the budget made available by the new owners.

Crysencio Summerville is among the most probable departures along with Junior Firpo, although there are no concrete offers for the latter just yet and noise over the former's suitors is yet to translate into a permanent move.

Both Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are wanted men but Leeds see the retention of star players as being just as key as recruitment, due to the impact current high performers could have in the second tier.

The wide areas are where Leeds could provide real headaches for Championship defences, although with Daniel James, Luis Sinisterra, Harrison, Gnonto and Summerville the position is almost oversubscribed.

Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh would form a more-than-adequate pair of options at right-back, although the latter has just a year left on his deal and talks over a new contract have not begun.

A left-back will be required but centre-back might well be sufficiently covered now by Liam Cooper, Max Wober, Pascal Struijk, Charlie Cresswell, Ampadu and, when called upon, Ayling.

At centre forward, Leeds will have to be confident that one player can deliver the 20-plus goals needed to guarantee a genuine promotion bid. Patrick Bamford's ability is of no concern, but his injury record over the past two seasons should be.

Georginio Rutter is excited about what he calls his 'new chapter' at Leeds. The Frenchman needed to clear his head after a baptism of fire at Elland Road but did so and will have a part to play under Farke whether up top or out wide.