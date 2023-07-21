Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New Leeds United signing on best position and fitness update ahead of Whites opener

New Leeds United recruit Ethan Ampadu has sent a clear message to Whites boss Daniel Farke on his best position and a fitness update ahead of the season opener.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:59 BST- 2 min read

Ampadu has become United’s first signing of the summer in joining the club from Chelsea for around £7m, penning terms on a four-year deal at Elland Road. The 22-year-old already has 43 Wales caps to his name, plus bags of experience upon four loan spells away from Stamford Bridge at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia plus 12 appearances for the Blues.

The new Whites recruit has operated as both a holding midfielder centre-back during his development so far and says his “best” position is usually the one in which he has most recently been deployed in. Ampadu, though, says he will take on the challenge of operating wherever new boss Daniel Farke chooses to play him and is ultimately happy to play either in the Whites midfield or defence.

"I have always said, I have been quite biased when I say this, if I have been playing as a defender recently I will probably say defender,” said Ampadu about his favoured position to LUTV. "But for me I am just comfortable playing in both. I know I have to improve in both so wherever the boss will need me I am happy to play but I am comfortable in both positions."

VERSATILE: New Leeds United recruit Ethan Ampadu, left, pictured in action for Wales challenging England's Jordan Henderson in November's World Cup clash against the Three Lions in Doha on. Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images.VERSATILE: New Leeds United recruit Ethan Ampadu, left, pictured in action for Wales challenging England's Jordan Henderson in November's World Cup clash against the Three Lions in Doha on. Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images.
Ampadu has joined Leeds with just over two weeks remaining until the start of the new Championship campaign which will begin with a home clash against Cardiff City for Farke’s Whites. Wales international Ampadu is champing at the bit ahead of that fixture, declaring that he is already feeling fit ahead of the new campaign.

"Definitely," said the new signing. “Raring to go."

