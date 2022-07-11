Whites loanee scores debut goal

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell scored a debut goal for his loan club Millwall on Saturday.

The former Whites Under 23s captain, who made five Premier League appearances for the Elland Road outfit last term, left LS11 last week to pursue further senior minutes at Millwall.

The England Under-21 international joined the Championship club on a season long loan deal and made his first appearance in a friendly against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

In the 75th minute, Cresswell headed home the Lions’ third goal in a nine-goal thriller which ended 5-4 to Palace.

Former Leeds midfielder praises United’s transfer window

Charlie Cresswell is expected to feature regularly in the Championship this season whilst on loan at South London club Millwall (Photo by George Wood - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Ex- Leeds United man David Prutton is pleased to see that his former side have changed their transfer strategy this window.

The West Yorkshire club have already brought in six new faces as a new era under Jesse Marsch gets underway.

But the arrival of several internationals is not a case of ‘job done’, Prutton warns.

"Leeds have not been shy about spending the cash so far and it’s a good sign that they are tooling up over several different positions with the likes of Brenden Aaronson in midfield plus Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen at right-back,” Prutton writes.

Luis Sinisterra (C) poses beside director of football Victor Orta (L) and chief executive Angus Kinnear (R) (Image: Leeds United)

“There are some very exotic names coming in but Leeds have got to make sure that they work and function as a team.

“That was a real bugbear in the last couple of windows but particularly in January but Leeds have been very proactive whereas before it has often been a bit of a wait and see.”

Raphinha fee reportedly agreed

HONEST CHAT - Raphinha returned to Thorp Arch for training and a conversation with Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Pic: Getty

Barcelona and Leeds United have agreed a £63m fee for the transfer of Raphinha, according to the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian winger looks set to secure his dream move to the Spanish giants after Chelsea looked a likely destination as the West London club were previously the only side to meet the Whites’ valuation of the talent.