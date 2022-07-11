Here are Monday’s Premier League transfer rumours

It continues to be a busy summer transfer window for clubs across English football’s top flight with players arriving and departing from clubs.

After months of speculation it looks like Barcelona have finally won the race to sign a Leeds United star with the two clubs agreeing a record fee while Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Burnley playmaker and a Watford striker this summer.

Meanwhile, a Brighton & Hove Albion striker is being linked with a move to Championship sides Sheffield United and Sunderland after spending last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Everton ‘look set’ to offer an England international a new long-term contract.

Arsenal could be lining up a shock move to sign a Chelsea midfielder while the Blues are ‘prepared’ to meet Napoli’s valuation of their much sought after defender and a current Gunners outcast has held talks about signing for a Stamford Bridge legend.

Elsewhere, Sevilla are interested in signing a Tottenham Hotspur full back because their current first choice player in that position is closing in on a move to Aston Villa.

Finally, Manchester United are unlikely to sign a defensive midfielder this summer but are expected to complete deals for two central players in the coming weeks.