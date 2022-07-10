Leeds United youngster makes immediate impact on debut for loan side

Nineteen-year-old England under-21s centre-back Cresswell has joined the Lions on loan for next season and the teen made his debut in the second-half of Saturday's friendly against Crystal Palace.
Cresswell was brought on as boss Gary Rowett made 11 changes at the interval at which point the game was tied 2-2 but Palace struck twice after the break to go two goals ahead.
But Creswell then started a Lions comeback by flicking home a header from a corner for his first Millwall goal, after which Zian Flemming struck to draw his side level at 4-4.
Palace, though, hit straight back with eight minutes left to bag a winner for the final goal of a nine-goal thriller which ended 5-4.