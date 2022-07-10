Leeds United youngster makes immediate impact on debut for loan side

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell made an immediate impact upon his debut for loan side Millwall.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 8:10 pm

Nineteen-year-old England under-21s centre-back Cresswell has joined the Lions on loan for next season and the teen made his debut in the second-half of Saturday's friendly against Crystal Palace.

Cresswell was brought on as boss Gary Rowett made 11 changes at the interval at which point the game was tied 2-2 but Palace struck twice after the break to go two goals ahead.

But Creswell then started a Lions comeback by flicking home a header from a corner for his first Millwall goal, after which Zian Flemming struck to draw his side level at 4-4.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

Palace, though, hit straight back with eight minutes left to bag a winner for the final goal of a nine-goal thriller which ended 5-4.

IMMEDIATE IMPACT: From Leeds United defender Charlie Creswell, above, on his Millwall debut. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.
Charlie CresswellCreswellMillwallEngland