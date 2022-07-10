Leeds United are reportedly just £4million away from agreeing a fee for Paris Saint-Germain’s highly-rated forward Arnaud Kalimuendo.

The 20-year-old star spent best part of the last two seasons on loan at Lens and showed his promise by firing 21 goals and providing six assists in 65 appearances for Franck Haise’s side.

Speaking ahead of the final game of his second loan with his side, Lens boss Haise praised Kalimuendo and believes he has shown signs of progress during that period.

He said: "Arnaud Kalimuendo has now played 30 more games. This allows him to develop in every aspect.

“The Kali in a year or five years will be another player. Every minute, every goal scored or not scored brings him things. He's progressed well during these two seasons in Lens.”

Kalimuendo has now returned to his parent club but his route into the PSG first-team is blocked by the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

That has led to speculation over a move away from the French capital and a report in the Independent last month suggested Leeds had been unsuccessful with an offer of around £17million.

However, L’Equipe have now claimed the Whites and other interested parties have been told what it would take to persuade the Ligue 1 giants to part company with the talented forward.

L’Equipe have claimed PSG’s new director of football Luis Campos and newly appointed manager Christophe Galtier are both keen to raise funds by selling a number of squad players.

Kalimuendo is one of the players named and a value of £21million is said to have been placed on him.