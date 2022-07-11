What impressive new Leeds United signing will bring to proactive Whites - David Prutton

I never know the full ins and outs when it comes to transfer fees but people might say if West Ham say no to £100m for Declan Rice then what’s the difference with Kalvin?

But they have different backgrounds and a different amount of Premier League games and internationals under their belt, all that type of stuff.

First and foremost, this is an unbelievable opportunity for Kalvin and the move to Manchester City was always the mooted one.

IMPRESSIVE ATTRIBUTES: New Leeds United signing Tyler Adams, pictured at Thursday evening's pre-season friendly between the Whites and Blackpool at York City. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

If he was going to leave Leeds for the right reasons and in the right manner then Man City seemed to be the one that ticked all the boxes because people understand where they are.

He is not going to the red side of Manchester or over to Liverpool and I just think because of the player that he is and has shown that he is at his best, it just felt like the natural progression for his development and pathway.

He is now going to be working under one of the best coaches in the world in Pep Guardiola, if not ‘the’ best, a serial winner.

And I think Kalvin very much deserves his crack at that and all the plaudits that are coming out about him as a kid. It’s a brilliant move.

He has done himself proud, he has done Leeds proud and he has done his family proud and I can’t think that there are dissenting voices that send him on his way.

I think everyone to a person is just patting him on the back for what he has done for Leeds and now set to follow his career with interest and hopefully seeing him go from strength to strength.

When I’m asked about transfers and valuation, I don’t know enough about why people cost a certain amount and there’s different ways and means of breaking it all down.

But this was a transfer that was absolutely destined to happen because he wanted to go and Leeds stayed up so they could demand a slightly bigger figure.

To all intents and purposes, it seems like both parties or everyone involved has behaved accordingly and progressed accordingly.

Leeds then brought in Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig two days later for around £25m and I really enjoyed watching him for the Red Bulls under Jesse Marsch.

He’s still only 23 now but he would have been a teenager then and he stood out by being very mature and he always had that kind of high energy that I think would suit the Premier League down to the ground.

He could cover the grass quickly and tenaciously and win the ball back and use the ball well.

There was nothing shy and retiring about him and he was quick to organise and get senior players into shape and set an example for them, which I thought was fantastic when you watch that as a former pro’ looking at a younger player.

From what I remember, he got into the team and just hit the ground running. He wasn’t backwards and forwards. He was in and very quickly became a mainstay.

Then he moved to Europe to Leipzig which was a huge move for a young man, crossing continents and now he has got himself to England.

There’s just a lot about him that I really like and I am not trying to set him up with too much expectation for fans who think he isn’t Kalvin.

But structurally you can see he is a replacement for Kalvin even though he is a different type of player to Kalvin but maybe not of a different mindset because Kalvin was as aggressive as they come.

There are a lot of similarities and I think he is a player that will bring smiles to Leeds United fans’ faces when they see him in the flesh in terms of where the club is going next.

Given the development of Kalvin, why can’t Tyler come in and be another success story in that position in midfield?

Winger Luis Sinseterra was then brought in for around 25m euros the following day from Feyenoord and he sounds like a good signing to me.

When you start talking about players coming and going out there is a temptation to look at it in a very straightforward manner as one being a replacement for another and in this case for Raphinha.

He’s not necessarily like for like with Raphinha but the football that he has got under his belt, the age that he is and the club that he has come from all stands him in very good stead.

Leeds have not been shy about spending the cash so far and it’s a good sign that they are tooling up over several different positions with the likes of Brenden Aaronson in midfield plus Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen at right-back.

There are some very exotic names coming in but Leeds have got to make sure that they work and function as a team.

That was a real bugbear in the last couple of windows but particularly in January but Leeds have been very proactive whereas before it has often been a bit of a wait and see.