All the latest Leeds United news and transfer rumours as Daniel Farke looks to land new signings after a draw with West Brom.

Leeds United managed to come from behind to secure a point against likely promotion contenders West Brom on Friday night.

The Whites rallied back thanks to Luke Ayling’s squaliser, although Daniel Farke’s men were a little unlikely not to get more, given the controversial Baggies goal and a penalty shout that went against them. Work to land new signings will resume almost instantly after the stalemate, with Leeds needing to fill their shrinking squad quickly.

Farke was left with just five outfield substitutes on Friday night, and he needs help if Leeds are going to be realistic promotion contenders. Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Archer ‘interest’

Leeds are said to be interested in a move for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer ahead of the deadline.

Football Insider have claimed Archer is an option for Leeds, who are said to be interested in a deal for Norwich City star Josh Sargent. The Canaries are unlikely to sell Sargeant, but Villa are also said to be demanding a big fee for Archer amid reported interest from two Premier League clubs. It’s claimed the Midlands side have already turned their nose up at £10million this summer.

Leeds are in need of a striker ahead of the deadline, with Rodrigo Moreno having left and with Patrick Bamford dealing with another injury.

Farke on Gnonto request

Leeds boss Farke learned of Willy Gnonto’s transfer request when he sat down with the press on Friday night, having told staff to let him focus on the game against West Brom.

“Yes, I have to speak with all key people, so I don’t comment right now on any rumours or speculations or possible news anyhow, I wanted to be just there for for our lads today who are here and available because I’m going to help, together with our supporters, to dig in and grind out results. That’s what we did today and all the other topics are for tomorrow morning onwards. So I didn’t have any information today because I told everyone ‘come on, leave me alone until after the press conference’,” he said.

Ayling on transfer situation

“It’s a very long season, this Championship season, and we have 43 games to go,” he responded on Sky Sports. “I’m not going to lie, I can’t wait for the window to close so that we know what we’ve got.