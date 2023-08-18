Leeds United boss Daniel Farke learned of Willy Gnonto’s transfer request when he sat down with the press on Friday night, having told staff to let him focus on the game against West Brom.

Farke made it clear to everyone at Leeds that he wanted to be left to concentrate on preparing the team for the Elland Road clash, which ended 1-1 thanks to Luke Ayling’s headed equaliser.

Just prior to Farke naming his team for the clash, The Athletic reported Gnonto’s written transfer request, the latest twist in what is becoming an Elland Road transfer saga. The Whites are adamant they will not be selling the teenager, despite £20m-plus bids from Everton and Gnonto’s current refusal to play.

Farke said he could not comment on the specifics of the situation with Gnonto because he was ignoring all transfer business as kick-off approached.

WRITTEN REQUEST - Leeds United received a written transfer request from Willy Gnonto prior to the game against West Brom. Pic: Getty

“So I didn't have any information today because I told everyone 'come on, leave me alone until after the press conference',” he said.

“Yes, I have to speak with all key people, so I don't comment right now on any rumours or speculations or possible news anyhow, I wanted to be just there for for our lads today who are here and available because I’m going to help, together with our supporters, to dig in and grind out results. That's what we did today and all the other topics are for tomorrow morning onwards.

"I don’t realise what’s happened over the day in these topics, in terms of incomings and outgoings. From tomorrow morning I will concentrate on this topic and work a lot, but today I was just concentrated to put all my attention and all my support or my help and my technical knowledge just into these players. I told everyone before, listen until after the game I don't want to hear anything about any transfers, incomings, possibly outgoings because I didn't want to be distracted.”

Farke expected to be briefed on the latest transfer business after he spoke to the media, in what will be another long night for the German, but focusing on football for once was a welcome experience during a complicated window.

"On the second of September we'll have definitely a proper sleep, when it's possible,” he said.

"So at the moment that dates don't have enough hours. I'm happy when I just can concentrate on football, so that was a bit of a relief and Elland Road was unbelievable, electric. I enjoyed the atmosphere tonight.”