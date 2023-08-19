Leeds United youngsters shine on big stage in blow to rivals as first-team man makes return
Leeds’ under-21s took on Manchester United’s under-21s at Old Trafford on Friday night in PL2 and goals from Sean McGurk and Connor Douglas gave Michael Skubala’s side a 2-1 victory.
McGurk broke the deadlock before Douglas doubled the Whites lead and a late deflected Charlie McNeill strike proved only a consolation for the hosts whose Sonny Aljofree was sent off in second half stoppage time as a handball earned him a second booking.
Nineteen-year-old Leeds forward Sonny Perkins also returned from a recent setback to start the contest which kicked off one hour before Daniel Farke’s first team shared a 1-1 draw with Friday night’s visitors West Brom.
Perkins made the first team bench for this season’s Championship opener at home to Cardiff City in which he came on as a late substitute in the 2-2 draw. Perkins was then missing from the matchday squad at last weekend’s clash at Birmingham City, after which it was revealed that the striker had been poorly.
But the teen made an immediate impact on his under-21s return, setting up McGurk’s opener before taking a penalty which was saved. Skubala’s under-21s have now made it two wins out of two upon their return to the top level of PL2 football following last season’s promotion.