Leeds United’s youngsters enjoyed a Friday night to savour in dealing a blow to the club’s arch rivals as a Whites attacker also made his return.

Leeds’ under-21s took on Manchester United’s under-21s at Old Trafford on Friday night in PL2 and goals from Sean McGurk and Connor Douglas gave Michael Skubala’s side a 2-1 victory.

McGurk broke the deadlock before Douglas doubled the Whites lead and a late deflected Charlie McNeill strike proved only a consolation for the hosts whose Sonny Aljofree was sent off in second half stoppage time as a handball earned him a second booking.

Nineteen-year-old Leeds forward Sonny Perkins also returned from a recent setback to start the contest which kicked off one hour before Daniel Farke’s first team shared a 1-1 draw with Friday night’s visitors West Brom.

Perkins made the first team bench for this season’s Championship opener at home to Cardiff City in which he came on as a late substitute in the 2-2 draw. Perkins was then missing from the matchday squad at last weekend’s clash at Birmingham City, after which it was revealed that the striker had been poorly.