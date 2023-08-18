Leeds United star Luke Ayling says he ‘can’t wait’ for the end of the transfer window amid ongoing uncertainty at Elland Road.

It has been a difficult summer for the Whites following relegation from the Premier League, with new manager Daniel Farke arriving late on, while a number of high-profile exits followed on the playing side. In a bid to balance the books, Leeds loaned out many of their biggest earners, while others like Rodrigo Moreno were sold.

But while there have been some incomings, including Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram, there haven’t been enough incomings to cover for the amount of exits at Elland Road this summer.

As a result, Farke was left with a bench of only seven players - including just five outfield players - for Friday night’s draw with West Brom. A number of new signings are expected to arrive ahead of the end of the window, but Leeds have to survive until then, and they are doing just that.

The Whites came from behind to draw with West Brom at home on Friday night, and they were unlucky not to win. The Baggies’ goal was a controversial one, while Leeds will have felt they were due a penalty, also creating the better of the chances. Skipper Ayling came up with the goods for the equaliser, heading home a superb Daniel James cross, and after the game, Friday night’s Whites captain was asked about the current situation at Elland Road.

“It’s a very long season, this Championship season, and we have 43 games to go,” he responded on Sky Sports. “I’m not going to lie, I can’t wait for the window to close so that we know what we’ve got.