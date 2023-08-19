'Gutted' - West Brom star on Leeds United outcome and view on Whites attack despite figures

Baggies keeper Alex Palmer has offered his view on Leeds United’s attacking against West Brom and says his side were “gutted” not to leave Elland Road with all three points.

Leeds had six attempts at goal compared to West Brom’s none in the first half of Friday night’s Championship clash at LS11 during which a deflected Jamie Shackleton strike cannoned back off the post. Palmer also produced a good save to keep out a low Dan James strike and then made an even better stop after the break to deny the same player whose shot was tipped over the bar.

By then, West Brom were leading after scoring with just their second attempt of the game which hit the net as a shot from Jayson Molumby from a 53rd-minute corner deflected off Brandon Thomas-Asante to beat Illan Meslier.

Meslier had earlier denied the Baggies from going ahead with their first shot at goal moments earlier by producing a brilliant save to tip a Jed Wallace flick from a Thomas-Asante cross on the post. After Thomas-Asante’s opener, Leeds pressed for an equaliser and James missed a sitter when bundling the ball wide from close range before seeing his strike superbly saved by Palmer.

WHITES VIEW: From West Brom keeper Alex Palmer, above, pictured during Friday night's Championship clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

There was also Whites fury as referee Matthew Donohue dismissed United’s claims for a penalty as Joe Gelhardt was sent flying as Cedric Kipre cleared a Whites attack for a corner. Leeds eventually equalised in the 73rd minute as Luke Ayling headed home a James cross and Palmer was required to produce another save shortly afterwards to keep out a powerful Gelhardt drive.

In seven minutes of added time, Georginio Rutter squandered United’s final chance in pulling a shot wide from the edge of the box as the Friday night contest under the Elland Road lights ended in a 1-1 draw. Leeds served up 16 attempts at goal compared to West Brom’s four who had just two attempts on target compared to United’s four.

Palmer, though, felt that Leeds ultimately failed to “hurt” his side with their attacking and said his Baggies were gutted to be leaving Elland Road with only a point.

"I think it will hopefully be a massive point,” said the Baggies keeper to WBA TV. "We are obviously gutted to miss out on the three but I think we dug in, we defended well and put our bodies on the line. With the chances we had in the second half – we got in good positions and we could have had another moment, that's all it takes. But we’ll take the point."

Asked if he felt Leeds actually hurt his side with their attacking, Palmer reasoned: "No but I think defensively we’re pretty solid. The previous weekend it was two set pieces we conceded from, but apart from that we’re defensively solid.

“It’s a newer pairing at the back and it's getting to know each other and getting comfortable and I think you can see that with the games.