Leeds United hero return, pantomime villain reunion and 58-goal striker spotted in off-camera moments
Good Day
Pablo Hernandez
On his return to Leeds and Elland Road, recently-retired Pablo Hernandez visited his promotion-clinching mural in the city centre and was subsequently serenaded before kick-off as he was presented in front of a sell-out crowd. The on-field architect of Leeds’ last promotion campaign, ‘El Mago’ was present for the first game of what many will hope was the beginning of another successful, but this time brief, stint in the second tier.
Sam Byram
Signed on a free transfer and registered two days prior to kick-off, Byram’s second half appearance from the bench reminded those of a Leeds United persuasion just what he is capable of when fully fit. The defender has struggled with injuries since leaving Elland Road in 2016 but has been handed a one-year deal at his boyhood club. Provided he can remain out of the treatment room, Byram is a shoe-in to keep his place at left-back, for this month at least.
Ian Poveda
Off the bench in the final ten minutes, Poveda got to work immediately twisting the blood of Cardiff’s defenders, completing three of three attempted dribbles – the joint-most of any player on the pitch. After a promising pre-season, the young winger appears closer and closer to resurrecting his Leeds career after two years out on loan.
Archie Gray
Leeds’ youngest full debutant for several years, 17-year-old Gray conducted himself with grace and assurance on the pitch in what could prove to be a seminal appearance. Entrusted with partnering new signing Ethan Ampadu in midfield, Gray escaped pressure, progressed play and repeatedly made wise decisions in possession. Leeds supporters on social media voted the teenager their Man of the Match.
Crysencio Summerville
A goal and assist in his first appearance of the season, to salvage a point at home in front of an expectant fanbase. There isn’t much more to be said than that for the young Dutchman; a statement opening day display.
Bad Day
Leo Hjelde
The Norwegian youngster – who is yet to turn 20 years old – was hooked at half-time with Leeds two goals down, having been beaten in the build-up to Cardiff’s second goal five minutes before the break. His replacement Byram carried out his brief at left-back with greater effectiveness and left many wondering why the 29-year-old hadn’t started in Hjelde’s place.
Illan Meslier
A spectator for much of the second half but the damage had already been done in the first. Cardiff had two shots on target, both of which found the net, even if for the second goal, French ‘keeper Meslier was hardly at fault. With new signing Karl Darlow waiting in the wings, it was probably not how the 23-year-old envisaged his opening day appearance going.
Off-camera moments
Lowy and the Aussies
Leeds’ director Peter Lowy spent much of Sunday’s pre-match build-up taking in his surroundings as a solitary figure in the directors’ box. The Westfield shopping centre magnate found a small slice of home in the stands, though, chatting with a group of Australian supporters before kick-off. The 64-year-old hoped to see Archie Gray in the starting line-up and will not have been disappointed by the youngster’s performance.
Pantomime villain
Prior to kick-off, Leeds substitute Ian Poveda caught up with Cardiff winger Josh Bowler as the two sides inspected the pitch. Both players featured together at Bloomfield Road during a shared spell with Blackpool and looked pleased to catch up with one another. That was until Bowler opened the scoring midway through the first half, then set up Ike Ugbo for the Bluebirds’ second shortly before half-time.
McCormack
Former Leeds striker Ross McCormack, who netted 58 times in a United shirt, was present in the stands for the Whites’ opening game of the new season. The 36-year-old is back in West Yorkshire having agreed to join Northern Premier League Division One East side Liversedge FC.
Pat on the head
Charlie Cresswell’s first appearance of the season came at the expense of the injured Liam Cooper who was stretchered off during the second half. The young defender who recently signed a new deal at Elland Road until 2027 assumed Cooper’s leadership responsibilities, marshalling the back line in the Scottish international’s absence. In the 84th minute, as Archie Gray launched a crossfield pass to Luis Sinisterra, slightly overcooking his attempt to find the Colombian, Cresswell jogged behind the teenager, tousling his hair and uttering words of encouragement.