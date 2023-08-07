‘Undoubted’ - Shrewsbury Town claim ahead of Leeds United

Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup. The Whites kicked off their league campaign in dramatic style on Sunday, drawing 2-2 with bogey team Cardiff City.

Leeds looked dangerous, at times, but they were vulnerable on the break, and Farke’s are not quite fully gelled at this point, with the squad still unsettled amid ongoing transfer business. Fortunately, games will come thick and fast for the Whites, and next up is a Carabao Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Shrewsbury defeated Cheltenham Town in their opener, and speaking after that one, Shrews boss Matt Taylor told the Shropshire Star: “The game was really pleasing. The supporters want to see their team win games – but they want to see them do it in a manner where every player gives their all.

“I think every player today gave everything they had – and that’s all you can ask for. You see the undoubted quality we have in the final third. I would have liked it if we had scored more goals.”

Taylor has also been speaking about the introduction of extended added time in English football, Taylor added: “I think it will be the norm for that amount of minutes to be added on,” Taylor said when asked about the increased additional time.