‘Undoubted’ - Shrewsbury Town claim ahead of Leeds United
Leeds United face Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night as they turn their attention to the Carabao Cup.
Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup. The Whites kicked off their league campaign in dramatic style on Sunday, drawing 2-2 with bogey team Cardiff City.
Daniel Farke’s men slipped to a two-goal lead by half-time, but goals from Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville saw Leeds rescue a point from the jaws of defeat, with the second goal coming seconds before the full-time whistle.
Leeds looked dangerous, at times, but they were vulnerable on the break, and Farke’s are not quite fully gelled at this point, with the squad still unsettled amid ongoing transfer business. Fortunately, games will come thick and fast for the Whites, and next up is a Carabao Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road on Wednesday night.
Shrewsbury defeated Cheltenham Town in their opener, and speaking after that one, Shrews boss Matt Taylor told the Shropshire Star: “The game was really pleasing. The supporters want to see their team win games – but they want to see them do it in a manner where every player gives their all.
“I think every player today gave everything they had – and that’s all you can ask for. You see the undoubted quality we have in the final third. I would have liked it if we had scored more goals.”
Taylor has also been speaking about the introduction of extended added time in English football, Taylor added: “I think it will be the norm for that amount of minutes to be added on,” Taylor said when asked about the increased additional time.
“We had a league managers meeting with the EFL and they mentioned that. You have to understand, and I get this, football is an entertainment industry. So look, if I was stood here and we had conceded in the 104th minute I would be really disappointed, but we did not and the players were excellent to the last minute.”