Leeds United news: Whites ‘identify’ new boss as Sam Allardyce responds to future claims
Leeds United are preparing for their season-defining final day of the season.
The Whites have taken their relegation battle to the final day, but defeat to West Ham United last weekend and Leicester City’s draw on Monday makes things difficult for them. Sam Allardyce’s men must beat Tottenham at home this weekend, while also hoping Everton lose at home to Bournemouth and that Leicester fail to win against West Ham. There is a scenario where Leeds can stay up by winning and Everton drawing, but there would need to be a goal difference swing.
As the Whites prepare for their last day, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Rodgers claim
Leeds could consider Brendan Rodgers as they likely look for a new manager this summer.
That’s according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, who wrote: “Should they go down, recently-sacked Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to come into the equation, at least in terms of the sort of coach they would want. Whether Rodgers is open to working in the EFL again, having led Swansea City up from it in 2011, is another matter altogether.”
Despite that, Rodgers is not likely to consider a Championship job at this point.
Everton injury blow
Everton have been dealt a blow ahead of their last game of the season, against Bournemouth.
The Toffees have their destiny in their own hands heading into the last day, but the Liverpool Echo report they will once again be without Nathan Paterson, who has struggled with injury issues throughout this season.
Paterson has a hamstring injury that will end his season.
Allardyce’s on his future
Allardyce has been speaking about whether he may stay on at Elland Road after this season.
“I’ll tell you if I’m here or not, I won’t tell you now, it’s private,” he said.
“It didn’t take me long to work it out, when you have 1,155 games [as a manager]. I sorted this club [West Ham United] out when I came, I’ve sorted a few other clubs out. The experience is all there to know what is wrong and what is right and what you have to put right. So if at the end of the season whatever discussion we have, we’ll have that discussion. Let’s hope it’s if we’re in the Premier League. Fingers crossed.”