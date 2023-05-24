Leeds United are preparing for their season-defining final day of the season.

As the Whites prepare for their last day, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Rodgers claim

Leeds could consider Brendan Rodgers as they likely look for a new manager this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, who wrote: “Should they go down, recently-sacked Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to come into the equation, at least in terms of the sort of coach they would want. Whether Rodgers is open to working in the EFL again, having led Swansea City up from it in 2011, is another matter altogether.”

Despite that, Rodgers is not likely to consider a Championship job at this point.

Everton injury blow

Everton have been dealt a blow ahead of their last game of the season, against Bournemouth.

The Toffees have their destiny in their own hands heading into the last day, but the Liverpool Echo report they will once again be without Nathan Paterson, who has struggled with injury issues throughout this season.

Paterson has a hamstring injury that will end his season.

Allardyce’s on his future

Allardyce has been speaking about whether he may stay on at Elland Road after this season.

“I’ll tell you if I’m here or not, I won’t tell you now, it’s private,” he said.

