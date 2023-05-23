Leeds United’s chances of surviving relegation are slipping through their fingers, but they have one last shot at staying in the Premier League next season. If they don’t, they will at least want to go out with a bang.

As fans nervously await the final game of the season, here’s a roundup of the latest Leeds evening headlines for Tuesday, May 23rd.

Final match selected for TV coverage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ last fixture of the season against Tottenham Hotspur has been selected for TV coverage on the final weekend of 2022/23. BT Sport will be broadcasting the clash, which will play a part in deciding the fate of the Whites’ Premier League status.

It is mostly out of their hands though, as they are heavily relying on both Leicester City and Everton to drop points as well.

SUPPORTIVE ATMOSPHERE - Tony Dorigo says Leeds United fans will be supportive of the side when the game kicks off against Tottenham Hotspur but results going against the Whites could make it difficult. Pic: Getty

Simon Jordan and Jim White clash over Everton points deduction

Leeds need any positives they can get if they want their best chances of surviving relegation this season, and Everton facing a points deduction could be exactly what they need. However, not everyone is in agreement over the details of the situation as the Toffees face investigation over more than £370 million in losses over the last three years.

Jim White believes it wouldn’t be fair if Leicester and Leeds are relegated this season and Everton face their points deduction in the next campaign. However, Simon Jordan is firm on these being the rules and doesn’t believe they should be changed, which would see Leeds relegated if Everton win their last match.

Pundit suggests James Milner has ‘not ruled out’ a Leeds return

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Milner paid an emotional farewell to Anfield last weekend when he played his final home game in a Liverpool shirt. After eight years on Merseyside, he will leave next month as a free agent and has been heavily linked to Brighton.

However, Gabby Agbonlahor believes the veteran has ‘not ruled out’ a return to his boyhood club. He believes Milner would want to return to Elland Road to see out his career after making an initial move elsewhere this summer.