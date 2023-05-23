In the week leading up to Leeds’ 2021/22 season finale at Brentford, which saw them stay up thanks to a win coupled with Burnley’s defeat to Newcastle United, Gray arrived unannounced to the training ground and watched the team’s preparations.

Then boss Jesse Marsch revealed: “It was great having him here and really nice for me to have that experience,’ said Marsch ahead of Sunday’s do-or-die visit to Brentford. He didn’t come to give a talk but he was at the side of training and had a conversation with a couple of the guys. He has a lot of wisdom and has been very generous with me. We talked everything from what this club means to the community, to what it is like to represent Leeds United. He is incredibly positive.”

One year later Leeds find themselves needing a win on the final day, but this time there are two results elsewhere that must go their way. The Whites must beat Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road and hope firstly that Leicester City don’t beat West Ham and secondly that Everton lose to Bournemouth. It is slightly more complicated than that because an Everton draw with the Cherries would bring goal difference into the equation but ultimately Sam Allardyce’s men know that they absolutely have to win at home to stand any chance of staying up.

LEGENDS VISIT - Eddie Gray and Gary McAllister spoke to the Leeds United players and staff ahead of their must-win final game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The boss, appointed for the final four games of the season to replace Marsch’s successor Javi Gracia, invited Revie Boy Gray along to Thorp Arch this week to deliver some motivational words the the assembled players and staff out on the pitches. Gray was also joined in addressing the current players by fellow Whites legend Gary McAllister.