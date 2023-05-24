Leeds United rivals reach huge finance ‘agreement’ amid relegation battle

Leeds United’s relegation rivals Everton could be in line for a big financial boost. The Toffees are currently two points above the Whites heading into the final weekend of the Premier League season.

According to BBC Sport, the Merseyside outfit have reached an exclusivity agreement with New York-based company MSP Sports Capital for investment in the club. The report adds that no deal has been struck yet but talks are ‘progressing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton need more funding as they prepare to move out of Goodison Park and into their new stadium that is being built on Bramley Moore Dock. Slipping into the Championship would have big implications for Sean Dyche’s side.

Who are MSP Sports Capital?

American company MSP Sports Capital describes itself as ‘Forging the Future of Sports Investing’ on their website. They invest in ‘sports teams, leagues, and businesses in the sports ecosystem’ that are in line with their ambition.

Leeds will be hoping that they can beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and relegate the Toffees at their expense, with Leicester City also in the frame. The Whites take on a Spurs side who have seen their form dip over recent times as they hunt for a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte, with Ryan Mason still in interim charge.