Leeds United news: Whites handed £15.6m transfer ‘blow’ as Marcelo Bielsa issues honest verdict
All the latest news surrounding Elland Road as Leeds United prepare for their peniltimate clash of the season.
Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with West Ham United this weekend as they continue their battle against the drop.
The Whites remain one point from safety with two games to go, and with Tottenham still to play at home, an away result at the London Stadium may be required for Leeds to give themselves the best chance of safety. As Sam Allardyce prepares his men for a trip to the capital, we have rounded up all the latest headlines surrounding Elland Road.
Take a look below.
Llorente blow
Leeds are set to see Diego Llorente again after all after Roma decided to pass on their option to buy the defender.
According to Corrierre Dello Sport, Roma decided against taking up the £15.6million option they had to sign the defender permanently after his loan spell expires this summer. That means Llorente will return Leeds, at least for now, and the Whites will likely have to find a new buyer.
Llorente left Elland Road due to personal reasons, and it’s likely he will want a full-time departure. Roma may yet be waiting to see if Leeds go down, a scenario that would likely see them able to sign Llorente for a cheaper fee.
Bielsa response
Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking following his decision to take over the uruguay national team.
“In the world of football there are 20 great teams and I did not coach any of them nor did they offer them to me,” Bielsa said when asked about why he hasn’t returned to club football. “How could I be one of the great coaches in the world and never manage one?
“What we human beings want is to be loved, there is no human being who does not fight to arouse affection. In football, it is achieved by installing unforgettable memories in the collective memory and the only way is by winning.”
Leeds’ relegation scenarios
Leeds are approaching the penultimate weekend of the season sat third-bottom in the Premier League drop zone and the Whites could be relegated if falling to a defeat in Sunday’s clash against the Irons. Allardyce’s side are still one point behind fourth-bottom Everton and three adrift of fifth-bottom Nottingham Forest who both play before Leeds on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening respectively.
Everton visit Wolves in a 3pm kick-off before Forest face title-faltering Arsenal at The City Ground in a 5.30pm start and Leeds would be consigned to the drop if losing at West Ham on the back of a victory for Everton and draw or win for Forest. But Leeds will definitely take their fight for survival to the final day should Everton fail to win at Wolves as even a draw for the Toffees would only put them two points above the Whites even if Allardyce’s side are beaten at West Ham.
Defeat for Forest against the Gunners would also keep Steve Cooper’s side within catching distance but a point for Forest would leave the Whites unable to catch them if they are beaten in the capital on Sunday afternoon.