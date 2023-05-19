Leeds United given hope of huge boost in survival bid amid Everton, Nottingham Forest forecasts

Sam Allardcye's side are heading into the penultimate weekend of the season sat third-bottom in the division's drop zone and still one point adrift of safety ahead of Sunday's trip to West Ham United. Leeds, though, are pushing towards being joint favourites to take all three points from their visit to the London Stadium in tackling a 15th-placed and very busy Hammers side.

The Whites will face the Irons just three days after the East London outfit’s outing in Thursday night's Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands. The Hammers are favourites for Sunday's return to league action against Leeds but not by much.

David Moyes' side can be backed at 7-5 for victory but Leeds are no bigger than 2-1 whilst the draw is on offer at 27-10 about a game in which United’s Rodrigo is 11-2 favourite to score first. That all suggests that the bookies feel that Leeds have every chance of taking a point or even three as part of a huge weekend in which main relegation rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest both take to the pitch the previous day.

FAVOURITE: Leeds United striker Rodrigo to score first in Sunday's massive clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium, fresh from also netting in January's 2-2 draw against the Irons at Elland Road, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Fourth-bottom Everton's 3pm kick-off at 13th-placed Wolves is rated a similar sort of task to United's visit to West Ham but the Toffees are thought to have a slightly better chance of winning at Molineux than Leeds do of beating the Irons. Everton are just about favourites at 13-8 but Wolves are 9-5 and the draw is 12-5.

Second-placed Arsenal are then odds-on to win at fifth-bottom Forest in the game's teatime kick-off but the Gunners are hardly seen as certainties at a best priced 3-5. Forest are 24-5 whilst the draw is on offer at 18-5.

Ultimately, though, the bookies still firmly expected Leeds to go down as the Whites are 2-5 to be playing Championship football next season along with already-relegated Southampton and second-bottom Leicester City who are now 1-7 to finish below the dotted line.

