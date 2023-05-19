Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Rich List 2023: Sunday Times unveil list of wealthiest people in UK
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments

West Ham v Leeds United: Sam Allardyce press conference, team news and injuries updates

Leeds United are heading for West Ham in desperate need of points for Premier League survival and Whites boss Sam Allardyce is holding his pre-match press conference today.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 19th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Leeds picked up their first point under new boss Allardyce in last weekend’s hosting of highflying Newcastle United which ended in a 2-2 draw. But time is running out for the relegation-threatened Whites who remain third-bottom and still a point adrift of safety with just two games left.

Leeds are still one point behind fourth-bottom Everton and three adrift of fifth-bottom Nottingham Forest who both play before Leeds on Saturday afternoon and evening respectively. Everton visit Wolves in a 3pm kick-off before Forest take on Arsenal at the City Ground at 5.30pm. Leeds will then lock horns with the Irons the following day in a 1.30pm start at the London Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of the game, Allardyce will be speaking to the media at 9am from Thorp Arch this morning and we will bring you all of the main news including the latest injuries updates here followed by a full transcribe of every word from United’s 68-year-old manager.

EARLY BIRD: Whites boss Sam Allardyce, above, is facing the press this morning. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.EARLY BIRD: Whites boss Sam Allardyce, above, is facing the press this morning. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.
EARLY BIRD: Whites boss Sam Allardyce, above, is facing the press this morning. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.
Related topics:Sam AllardyceWest HamPremier LeagueNottingham ForestNewcastle UnitedEvertonWolves