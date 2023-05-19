West Ham v Leeds United: Sam Allardyce press conference, team news and injuries updates

Leeds picked up their first point under new boss Allardyce in last weekend’s hosting of highflying Newcastle United which ended in a 2-2 draw. But time is running out for the relegation-threatened Whites who remain third-bottom and still a point adrift of safety with just two games left.

Leeds are still one point behind fourth-bottom Everton and three adrift of fifth-bottom Nottingham Forest who both play before Leeds on Saturday afternoon and evening respectively. Everton visit Wolves in a 3pm kick-off before Forest take on Arsenal at the City Ground at 5.30pm. Leeds will then lock horns with the Irons the following day in a 1.30pm start at the London Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the game, Allardyce will be speaking to the media at 9am from Thorp Arch this morning and we will bring you all of the main news including the latest injuries updates here followed by a full transcribe of every word from United’s 68-year-old manager.