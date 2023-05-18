Leeds United's predicted line-up at West Ham as key man returns with huge call and forced swap

3 . CB - Max Wober

This probably all depends on the fitness of captain Liam Cooper who has missed United's last two games with a glute problem having been forced off in the first half against Bournemouth. Allardyce said last week that Cooper was hopeful that he would be back for the Hammers clash and a return would be very timely considering that Firpo is banned. Wober could then move over to play at left back. But Allardyce has other options at left back and given both Wober's importance at the heart of the defence and question marks about Cooper, the safest bet is to think that Wober will once again be at centre-half, possibly with Cooper returning to the bench although everything depends on his exact condition. Photo: Stu Forster