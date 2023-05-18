Leeds United's predicted line-up at West Ham as key man returns with huge call and forced swap

Leeds United face an enormous clash at West Ham United on Sunday in the club’s desperate scrap for Premier League survival – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Marc Roca, Adam Forshaw and Willy Gnonto who all dropped to the bench.
Forshaw then replaced Greenwood at the half-time break before Gnonto took the place of Jack Harrison four minutes after the hour. There were then late introductions for Brenden Aaronson and Pascal Struijk who replaced Rodrigo and then Patrick Bamford respectively as Leeds took a 2-2 draw against the Magpies.
There will definitely be at least one change for Sunday’s clash against the Irons as left back Junior Firpo is now suspended having been sent off in the closing stages against Newcastle. Third-bottom Leeds have just two games left to escape the drop zone and this is the XI that we think will step out at the London Stadium.
1. GK - Joel Robles
The experienced Spaniard has been solid between the sticks since replacing the low-on-confidence Illan Meslier and a third consecutive start under Allardyce looks imminent. Photo: Stu Forster
2. RB - Luke Ayling
Allardyce has gone with chief right back alternative Rasmus Kristensen at centre-back since his arrival and Ayling therefore becomes a fairly automatic pick on the right side of defence. Photo: Stu Forster
3. CB - Max Wober
This probably all depends on the fitness of captain Liam Cooper who has missed United's last two games with a glute problem having been forced off in the first half against Bournemouth. Allardyce said last week that Cooper was hopeful that he would be back for the Hammers clash and a return would be very timely considering that Firpo is banned. Wober could then move over to play at left back. But Allardyce has other options at left back and given both Wober's importance at the heart of the defence and question marks about Cooper, the safest bet is to think that Wober will once again be at centre-half, possibly with Cooper returning to the bench although everything depends on his exact condition. Photo: Stu Forster
4. CB - Rasmus Kristensen
Kristensen is another of the options that Allardyce has in replacing Firpo as a left back but he and Wober have played the last two games together at centre-back and Allardyce might well be keen to keep the continuity of that partnership going although much depends on Cooper. Robin Koch, used as a midfielder against Newcastle, is another option, as is Pascal Struijk. But he might be called for eleswhere. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY