The cost of a Leeds United shirt compared with Newcastle, Aston Villa and rivals as clubs slash prices

As the Premier League season draws to a close, clubs are slashing the price of home, away and third kits to sell any final stock.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 18th May 2023, 18:00 BST

With the Premier League season drawing to a close, Leeds United fans are able to cop a bargain when it comes to memorabilia and kits.

It's not all too long until clubs start to unveil their designs for home and away strips for the 2023/24 season with just two fixtures left for the majority of clubs in the current campaign.

It's a time of the summer to savour when Premier League sides post extravagant and melodramatic kit launch videos and fans are whipped into a frenzy sharing opinions on new designs and the slightest variation in colour schemes.

With a new kit coming to megastores soon, top flight sides are looking to sell the last of the 2022/23 shirts they have in stock and there are some great deals out there.

Below the Yorkshire Evening Post compares the current price of a Leeds United shirt with Premier League rivals.

All prices are for the 2022/23 kit unless otherwise specified. Some stores are already sold out of home kits and, in this case, we have used the price of a second or third strip.

