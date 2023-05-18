The cost of a Leeds United shirt compared with Newcastle, Aston Villa and rivals as clubs slash prices
As the Premier League season draws to a close, clubs are slashing the price of home, away and third kits to sell any final stock.
With the Premier League season drawing to a close, Leeds United fans are able to cop a bargain when it comes to memorabilia and kits.
It's not all too long until clubs start to unveil their designs for home and away strips for the 2023/24 season with just two fixtures left for the majority of clubs in the current campaign.
It's a time of the summer to savour when Premier League sides post extravagant and melodramatic kit launch videos and fans are whipped into a frenzy sharing opinions on new designs and the slightest variation in colour schemes.
With a new kit coming to megastores soon, top flight sides are looking to sell the last of the 2022/23 shirts they have in stock and there are some great deals out there.
Below the Yorkshire Evening Post compares the current price of a Leeds United shirt with Premier League rivals.
All prices are for the 2022/23 kit unless otherwise specified. Some stores are already sold out of home kits and, in this case, we have used the price of a second or third strip.