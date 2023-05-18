As the Premier League season draws to a close, clubs are slashing the price of home, away and third kits to sell any final stock.

With the Premier League season drawing to a close, Leeds United fans are able to cop a bargain when it comes to memorabilia and kits.

It's not all too long until clubs start to unveil their designs for home and away strips for the 2023/24 season with just two fixtures left for the majority of clubs in the current campaign.

It's a time of the summer to savour when Premier League sides post extravagant and melodramatic kit launch videos and fans are whipped into a frenzy sharing opinions on new designs and the slightest variation in colour schemes.

With a new kit coming to megastores soon, top flight sides are looking to sell the last of the 2022/23 shirts they have in stock and there are some great deals out there.

Below the Yorkshire Evening Post compares the current price of a Leeds United shirt with Premier League rivals.

All prices are for the 2022/23 kit unless otherwise specified. Some stores are already sold out of home kits and, in this case, we have used the price of a second or third strip.

1 . Liverpool Price of shirt - £74.95 (for 23/24 strip) Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Kevin de Bruyne Price of shirt - £70 Photo Sales

3 . Arsenal Price of shirt - £70 Photo Sales

4 . West Ham Price of shirt - £65 Photo Sales